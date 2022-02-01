Man admits to harassment of his neighbour after he stopped taking his medication

A 43-year-old with schizophrenia harassed his neighbour and her daughter after he stopped taking his medication, a court has heard.

John Harding, Abbeywell, Chapel Hill, Kinsealy pleaded guilty to harassment and stalking on numerous dates between May and September 2020.

The accused, who lives two doors up from his victims, had stopped taking his medication in a bid to lose weight, Swords District Court was told.

The court heard Harding had called to the front door late at night on a number of occasions and in one instance the resident’s daughter had come home from a night out to find the defendant waiting at the front door.

Garda Sarah Prendergast told the court the injured party attended Malahide Garda Station in July 2020 to report incidents of harassment by her neighbour, John Harding.

The garda said there had been numerous incidents in May and June and a further four in July.

She said he had called to the door frequently late at night and said there was one incident where the woman’s 24-year-old daughter came home from a night out and found him waiting at the front door.

Garda Prendergast said two ASBOS were served on Harding but the injured party felt he would not adhere to these.

Solicitor for the defence Fiona D’Arcy said unfortunately the defendant is someone who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and at the time of these incidents he was off his medication.

She said one of the side effects of the medication the accused takes is weight gain and Harding had stopped taking his meds in a bid to get his weight under control.

The solicitor said as a result, he was “completely out of control” at the time.

“He got it into his head that a friend was living there,” she said, adding Harding was “very remorseful” for his actions.

There had been no further incidents in the year and four months since his arrest and he has not gone near the woman or her daughter, she added.

“He is very remorseful for his actions and assures me he has learned his lesson.

“He will never go off his medication again as he absolutely needs it.”

Garda Prendergast said Harding does not have any previous convictions for similar offences and was co-operative throughout the investigation.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would adjourn the case for a number of months to ensure the defendant stays on his medication and away from his neighbour’s address.

Adjourning the case to July 26 he warned Harding he was to have no contact with the two individuals involved in the meantime.