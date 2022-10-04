Man admits to assaulting his co-worker at food business

A 45-year-old man has admitted assaulting a co-worker at a fresh food produce facility in north county Dublin.

Igors Lakatko pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a fellow employee at Sam Dennigan, Palmerstown, Oldtown, Fingal on May 15th, 2021.

The defendant admitted pushing the other man causing him to fall backwards.

Garda Elena Giurgila told Swords District Court she was despatched to a call shortly before 3pm about a male who had been assaulted by a co-worker.

She said at the scene, she spoke to the injured party who was in the back of an ambulance receiving treatment and told her he had a bad headache.

The garda said Lakatko had admitted pushing the victim twice with an open hand on the head which resulted in him falling to the ground.

Medical records showed the victim had received abrasions to the back of his head and his right elbow as well as mild bruising to his right eye, Garda Giurgila said.

The defendant, of Fernwood Avenue, Springfield, Tallaght, has eight previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party said he hasn’t worked for the past year and a half and as a result of this he has had to change his accommodation and sell his car.

He said he went back to work after the incident but was still feeling dizzy and fell down and injured his knee.

The man said this was connected to the first incident and said he still has problems with his head and has to take medication to sleep.

Judge John Brennan said he wanted to see an up-to-date medical report and adjourned the case to January 13th.