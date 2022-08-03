Man accused of pulling a knife on gardaí is remanded on bail

The case against a man who allegedly pulled a knife on gardaí after running through traffic on the M1 motorway has been adjourned to September for service of the Book of Evidence.

Kabir Alli is charged with possession of a knife, obstruction of a garda and endangerment at the M1, Junction 6 northbound on January 12th, 2022.

He is also accused of being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening abusive and insulting behaviour.

An outline of the facts were given at a previous hearing for jurisdiction purposes.

The court presenter told Balbriggan District Court that on the date in question, gardaí received reports of a person in the fast lane of the M1 attempting to stop vehicles.

It is alleged that Alli, with an address at Claddagh Park, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, jumped in front of cars, forcing them to take evasive action and then ran across both lanes of traffic.

The court presenter said gardaí attended the scene where it is alleged Alli, who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, was abusive to members and attempted to remove a large knife from his person but dropped the instrument shortly after.

The DPP had directed summary disposal but Judge Gerard Jones refused jurisdiction in the case and put the matter back for DPP direction.

Asking for the matter to be adjourned, state solicitor told Thursday’s sitting of the court that the book of evidence was not ready and more time was needed.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said her client had been on strict bail conditions since January and asked for the matter to be struck out.

Refusing to strike the matter out, Judge John O’Leary extended time for the service of the book of evidence at the district court and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to September 1.