Man accused of possessing almost €1,000 worth of cannabis

A 20-year-old man accused of having almost €1,000 of cannabis in his possession has had his case adjourned at Balbriggan District Court.

Kacper Dzieboska (20), The Hastings Green, Balbriggan is charged with possession of cannabis and having cannabis for sale or supply at The Hastings Green on November 6th last year.

Giving an outline of the facts for jurisdiction purposes, Garda Stephen Murphy said it is alleged that Dzieboska was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis following a traffic stop.

A follow search at a property was then carried out and it is alleged that a further quantity of cannabis was found in 19 separate deal bags.

The estimated street value for the drugs allegedly found is €960, the court heard.

Judge Conal Gibbons accepted jurisdiction and adjourned to the case to September 26 for hearing.