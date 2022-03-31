Man accused of possessing €13K worth of cannabis is sent forward for trial

A 49-year-old man charged with possession of cannabis worth more than €13,000 has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence was served on Shane Byrne with an address at Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, was served with a book of evidence at Balbriggan District Court.

He is charged with possession of cannabis worth more than €13,000 contrary to section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act at Fancourt Heights on August 12, 2021.

He also faces two further charges of possession of cannabis for sale or supply and two charges of possession of cannabis on the same date.

The State Solicitor said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consents to Byrne being sent forward for trial on counts one to five in the book of evidence to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Byrne is currently on bail and there is no objection to the same bail continuing, the court was told.

Judge Dermot Dempsey told the accused that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi he must notify the State of this within 14 days.

Judge Dempsey decided at the district court to send the defendant forward for criminal trial to the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court on May 12.