Man accused of multiple drive-offs from petrol stations

A 34-year-old man accused of three separate drive offs from local garages totalling more than €250 has had his case adjourned at Balbriggan District Court.

Grigoras Lacatusu is accused of making off without paying for fuel to the value €81.34 from the Applegreen Service Station on April 1, this year.

He is also charged with making off without the payment of €89.96 from the southbound Applegreen Service Station on April 7 and €89 from the northbound Applegreen Service Station on April 15.

Garda Nicky McBride told the court he had further charged the accused with a number of new charge sheets before the court.

The garda said Lacatusu’s reply to charge after caution was: “Yes, that is correct. I do not know about insurance but I do have a licence”.

The defendant’s solicitor requested a Romanian interpretor for the next court appearance as asked Judge Conal Gibbons to grant legal aid.

He said the defendant and his family currently reside in a homeless hub in Clongriffin.

Judge Gibbons granted legal aid and adjourned the case to a date in July.