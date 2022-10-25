Man accused of money laundering is sent forward for a trial

A 38-year-old man accused of money laundering following the seizure of a large quantity of cash has been sent forward for trial.

Carl Buckley was served with the book of evidence at Swords District Court. The defendant, of Holywell Green, Swords is charged with possessing €53,000 in cash, deemed to be the proceeds of crime, at Holywell Commercial Centre, Swords on February 4, 2022.

He is also accused of possessing a further €5,500 of cash, deemed to be the proceeds of crime at Holywell Crescent, Swords on February 5 this year. Buckley was arrested after gardaí intercepted two vehicles in Swords earlier this year. State solicitor Derek Mangan said the DPP was seeking a return date for trial to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave the alibi warning, informing the accused that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi he must, within 14 days, notify the Prosecution of this in writing.

He made a section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews. The judge assigned solicitor John Hennessey and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

The court heard the accused is on bail and there was no objection to bail continuing. Judge Dempsey sent Buckley forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal on November 10.