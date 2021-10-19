Mals bottom of the pile after a third defeat

SLIGO 19

MALAHIDE7

MALAHIDE remain rooted to the bottom of Division 2B after suffering a third defeat in succession, this time away to Sligo.

Brendan Guilfoyle’s side have yet to register a win in this season’s AIL and although it is still early in the season the Fingal side know the importance of their next game against Wanderers on Saturday week.

Having suffered a heavy 50-7 home defeat to league leaders Greystones a week earlier, Malahide looked to tighten things up in defence for the away trip to Sligo on Saturday afternoon.

The first ten minutes proved to be quite cagey, with neither side really committing to attack in the early stages. Malahide did have a half-chance to open the scoring when Reece O’Connell made a darting run inside the Sligo ’22, but a knock on handed the initiative back to the home side.

Sligo were also looking to bounce back from a defeat in their previous game, having been well beaten by Dungannon, and it was they who broke the deadlock just before the quarter of an hour mark thanks to a brilliant piece of individual skill.

There didn’t seem to be a whole lot on when Rob Holian received the ball just inside the Malahide half, but a brilliant chip and chase from the Sligo man saw him get in behind the visiting defence before going over the line for the game’s opening try. Euan Brown made it 7-0 with a well taken conversion as Malahide fell behind for the third game in succession.

Malahide responded well to that early setback and enjoyed some good passages of play in the lead up to half-time, with Dan Hayes and Johnny Butler in particular seeing plenty of the ball for the visitors.

The Sligo defence were standing tall, however, and any gaps that Malahide tried to breach were quickly closed off.

Just before half-time Sligo extended their lead against the run of play when Malahide conceded a soft penalty which was booted over by Euan Browne. That made it 10-0 and it soon became 13-0 when Sligo were awarded another penalty just before half-time which again was sent over the bar by Browne.

The visitors needed a strong start to the second half if they were to salvage anything from this game, but unfortunately for Malahide it was Sligo who got that strong start, with that man Euan Browne sending over his third penalty of the day to make it 16-0.

Malahide weren’t doing themselves any favours with the concession of avoidable penalties and Browne soon struck his fourth penalty of the afternoon to put Sligo out of sight.

Malahide did have the final say on a disappointing afternoon when John Shine bundled over for a try, with Mick McGrath adding the extras, but it was too little too late from Guilfoyle’s side as Sligo claimed the points.

Malahide: Reece O’Connell, Damien Butler, Darren Morrin, Dave O’Brien, Dominic Day, David Moran, David Feenan, John Shine, Paul Quinlan, Johnny Butler, Oisin O’Meara, Ger Young, Dan Hayes, Tim Courtney, Mick McGrath.