Malahide United fortunes ‘Lucan’ a little brighter after away victory

LUCAN UNITED 1

MALAHIDE UNITED 2

Malahide United recorded their first league success of the season on Sunday morning as a late Brian Cabraley goal sealed a win away to Lucan United.

Cabraley’s goal, seven minutes from time, was his second of the game as he had put Malahide ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

The midfielder had missed the majority of the season to date due to injury and had been slowly working his way back to fitness, so his return is a huge boost for manager Kevin Craven as he looks to bounce back from the side’s poor start to the league campaign.

Craven was also able to add club captain Glen Daly back to his starting XI. The midfielder had been away with the Irish amateur side where he is a standby member for the upcoming Regions Cup.

It was a tight first half in Lucan, with both sides having their chances. The industrious Sam Simpson flashed a shot over from distance, while Dylan McNulty produced some smart saves to keep the game level.

Malahide were dealt a blow on half-time when Cillian Timmons was forced to come off due to injury. Craven put Carl O’Callaghan in for the start of the second half.

On 55 minutes Simpson went on a mazy run through the middle of the pitch and jinked his way into the box before he was upended, resulting in a penalty. Cabraley stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way for his first league goal of the season.

Just 15 minutes later Lucan levelled when the Malahide defence was split open and a home player shot past McNulty.

The visitors, though, continued to push forward and they were rewarded for their endeavour on 83 minutes. Karl Melling slipped Cabraley in and he beat the centre-half before shooting under the on-rushing Lucan keeper.

The introduction of Philip Rusk on 70 minutes had also offered Malahide an injection of pace up front.

The visitors withstood a late onslaught to hold on for a well-deserved and much-needed three points. While Malahide are still in the bottom three they are starting to move in the right direction.

Craven’s side now turn their attention to the Intermediate Cup.

They host Senior Sunday leaders St Mochta’s on Friday night in what will no doubt be a tough encounter.

The Porterstown Road team were beaten by Glebe North last Friday, but they will look to retain the title they won in 2020.

Malahide will be confident, though, as they start to welcome back more players from injury and they can begin to field a more settled side on a regular basis.

Malahide: Dylan McNulty, Mark Brennan, Dwaine Dooney, Kevin Healy, Jamie McGlynn, Glen Daly, Karl Melling, Jack Doyle (Philip Rusk), Brian Cabraley, Sam Simpson, Cillian Timmons (Carl O’Callaghan).