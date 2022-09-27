Malahide United ‘Craven’ a change in fortune after league loss

MALAHIDE UNITED 0

KILLESTER/DONNYCARNEY 2

Kevin Craven’s start as Malahide United manager got off to a rocky start on Friday night last as his team were beaten at home to Killester/Donnycarney.

The visitors, managed by Gary Howlett, are very much the league frontrunners this season, having acquired a whole host of talent.

So it didn’t help matters that Craven was missing several players as the team are experiencing a high level of injuries at the moment, with Colm Deasy and Glen Daly both absent among others.

Craven had been announced as Malahide manager just three days previously and he retained Alan Murphy as his assistant manager, along with Sean Hogan as coach. Craven had actually left the club in July, having been the director of coaching, but the lure of the job was too great to turn down.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the first half on a very crisp evening beside the sea, but Killester hit the front in the second half through former Bohemians and Bray Wanderers player Karl Moore. He broke into the box and slipped a low shot into the back of the net, with ex Glebe North man Stephen Chambers providing the assist.

The second goal came from a corner from the right whipped in by Moore, and Balbriggan native Reece McEnteer was given a free header which he powered to the net.

The result leaves Malahide sat third from bottom, having yet to record a league win this season.

Attention will turn to knockout action this coming weekend as the Charlie Cahill Cup first round takes place.

Malahide, who won the competition in 2019, beating Crumlin in the final, travel to Palmerstown on Sunday morning to face Glenville. The Senior 1 Sunday side are rooted to the bottom of the table with six defeats from their opening six games and Craven will be confident that he can register a first win as Malahide manager.

Malahide’s only victory of the season to date came against Templeogue United in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Glebe North, meanwhile, face a tough test as they travel to Kildare to face Maynooth University Town.

The college side are on a good run in the league this season, having won three of their first five league games.

Darius Kierans’ Glebe, though, recorded their first league win of the season in impressive form, beating Bluebell 3-0 at home.

Swords Celtic have the toughest assignment as they welcome Killester Donnycarney to Balheary on Friday for an 8pm kick-off.

Swords’ home form this season has been impressive, but they will need to be firing on all cylinders to beat Killester.

The game is made even more intriguing by the fact that Swords manager Bobby Browne and Killester counterpart Gary Howlett are good friends.