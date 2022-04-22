Malahide residents given “no consultation or notice" on changes to road layout, says councillor

Malahide residents were given “no consultations or notice” when recent alterations to the road layout into Seapark Estate (and other adjoined estates) were carried out, a Fine Gael councillor has claimed.

Cllr Anthony Lavin, tabling a motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, called on Fingal County Council to “explain the rationale” for the alterations and to advise why “no consultations or notice to residents happened.”

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Lavin said a number of councillors had met with concerned residents one evening, only to find "the next morning” that work had been commenced by the council.

He understood, he said, that this had been a very wide open space and was difficult for pedestrians and vulnerable people to cross, but he could not understand why residents had not been notified in advance.

The problem was, he said, that people had been using the exit “for the past 30 or 40 years”, and had not been aware it was going to be changed.

"Nobody” had a recollection of an accident happening at the location, Cllr Lavin said, so the general opinion was that “nothing needed to be done.”

One issue which still persists, he said, is that traffic coming from Portmarnock turning into Seapark has difficulty doing so, and maybe this can be addressed.

He believed a traffic survey was to be held at the location in the coming months, and asked for an update on this.

Cllr Eoghan O'Brien (FF) noted that one of the points raised by residents is that they would like a clearer channel of communication with the council.

One of the “key points” he had relayed to residents, however, was that the junction would “not in a million years” have been built like that in present day, and said one of the obligations of the council is to retrofit infrastructure.

He had “no doubt” that similar changes will be seen across the county, he said.

Responding to councillors, an official said that if there is any way of improving communication between the public and the council, then the local authority is in favour of it.

The official confirmed that a traffic survey is to be carried out by the council, the results of which will be available “in two weeks’ time.”

She said: “we haven’t walked away from this...there’s a bit more work to do as far as residents are concerned.”

A report from the council stated: “The works undertaken at the junction were carried out to address vulnerable pedestrian accessibility issues, which were notified to Fingal County Council.

"As part of these works the junction was reviewed in line with the ‘Design Manual for Urban Streets and Roads’, with the additional long-term objective of balancing safety for all road users (pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles).

“As these works were considered minor works, there was no obligation for formal consultation. While Fingal County Council attempt to informally engage with residents, where possible, works were progressed here at relatively short notice due to the immediate availability of a contractor.”