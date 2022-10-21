Malahide poet ‘Pat the Hat’ is the subject of a new film

Malahide’s favourite poet, Pat Ingoldsby is back with a brand new cinema release next month.

Break Out Pictures are delighted to announce the theatrical release of Seamus Murphy’s “The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby” in Irish cinemas on November 4.

The film examines Irish writer Pat Ingoldsby’s unique world. Ingoldsby’s poems and candid anecdotes bear witness to a visceral relationship with his beloved Dublin, fellow Dubliners and anything that catches his interest.

Personal challenges, a sensitive humanity and a lifetime as a maverick have taught him to harness reality and reach well beyond it to avenge the banal with absurd magic. It heals him as it does us.

"The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby” is directed by Seamus Murphy and produced by Tom Burke with backing from Screen Ireland.