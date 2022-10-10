Malahide man ordered to pay compensation for Garda assault

An out-of-work music producer who assaulted a garda while in custody has been instructed to pay €500 in compensation.

Gregory French (42) struck Garda Donal O’Brien once in the head with a fist, Swords District Court was told.

The defendant, of Lissadell Grove, Malahide, pleaded guilty to assault at Coolock Garda Station on March 11 last year.

Sergeant Mark Murphy said French was in custody in relation to another matter when he struck Garda O’Brien with a punch to the head.

He said a doctor was present in the station at the time and treated Garda O’Brien following the incident.

There were no serious injuries and no bruising as a result of the punch, the sergeant added.

Defence barrister Gerard Kennedy said French is a diabetic and on the night in question his blood sugar levels were very high.

Mr Kennedy said the accused has no history of violence and put it to the Sergeant that the defendant’s behaviour on the night was out of character and his high blood sugar levels could be one explanation for his “irrational” behaviour.

Sgt Murphy said he was by no means an expert on this matter but his understanding was that thirst and fatigue were common symtoms of high blood sugar levels in a diabetic.

However, he said as far as he was aware irrational behaviour was not a common side effect.

Mr Kennedy told the court the defendant has struggled with alcohol addiction for some time and has had a number of visits to St Patrick’s to try and address this problem, most recently in August this year.

At the time of this incident French had had “a slip” and was consuming alcohol.

That, combined with his high blood sugar levels, would have exacerbated his behaviour on the night, the barrister said.

He said French is not currently employed but has worked in the past as a music composer and producer.

Adjourning the case to October 7, Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would apply the Probation Act if €500 compensation was paid over on that date.