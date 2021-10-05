Malahide draw comfort as they reach summit

SENIOR DIVISION SUNDAY KILNAMANAGH 0 MALAHIDE UNITED 0 MALAHIDE United managed to extend their lead at the top of the Senior Sunday division, despite a scoreless draw away to Kilnamanagh in south Dublin on Sunday morning. Ger Coughlan’s side might have walked off the field at the end of the game ruing two points dropped, but losses elsewhere for the teams in second and third place - Liffey Wanderers and St Mochta’s - means that Malahide now move a point ahead, having previously led the league by virtue of goal difference only. On a very windy morning, it was a typical game of two halves in the sense that both teams had their chance to play with the wind at their backs. That said, the visitors played against the wind in the opening 45 minutes and were excellent - creating a number of notable chances to take the lead, only to be foiled by an inspired Kilnamanagh goalkeeper, who made two fine saves with his feet. Ex-Drogheda United youngster Levi Boardman - fresh from his treble off the bench a week earlier - Sam Simpson, Cillian Thompson and former Dundalk forward Lido Lofeta all were denied during the first half as neither team were able to find the breakthrough. Malahide’s performance was all the more notable considering nine players were missing through injury. Despite a fine opening period, the threadbare United team found the second half tougher going. Kilnamanagh - themselves minus key man Gary McCabe - were much improved in the second period, without creating much in the way of clear-cut opportunities. Malahide’s players pressed and blocked with intensity and determination, meaning Dylan McNulty’s goal was largely untested. Any of the hosts’ shots on goal weren’t allowed travel too far. The point will be considered a good one when you take into account the other results of the day and the fact that Gareth Craven was dismissed with 20 minutes left to play. He received a second yellow card and was given his marching orders by referee John McCarthy. “It’s still a point gained,” Coughlan said. “We’ve taken four points from six against Kilnamanagh this season. “We played them twice last season. Once in the league and once in the cup and they beat us both times. They’re dogged and hard to play against. I’m delighted.” Malahide have two games in hand on Liffey Wanderers in second place but have played a game more than third-placed St Mochta’s. Still, the team from Gannon Park are the only side in the division yet to taste defeat this term and the reigning champions will believe they remain the team to beat in the division. They face surprise package Liffey at home on Friday night. MALAHIDE: Dylan McNulty; Brian Foley, Robbie Gaul, Glen Daly; Ryan Dooney, Mark Brennan, Cillian Thompson, Gareth Craven; Sam Simpson, Lido Lotefa, Levi Boardman.