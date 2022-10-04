Malahide Chamber meet for first time since pandemic

The Malahide Chamber held their first network event back since the pandemic, recently.

Andrew Rittweger, the president of the chamber spoke at the event. Local TD representative Alan Farrell joined the evening alongside Cllr Anthony Lavin and Cllr Eoghan O Brien. Andrew thanked them for working with the chamber closely and their continued support.

“The topic of conversation is getting back to traditional roots and spreading awareness about Malahide, people, and local businesses,” said Andrew Rittweger.

Promoting businesses and commerce is something the chamber continue to work on.

The View Co Working Space (www.theview.ie) hosted this event which is located right in the heart of the marina. Once known as Cruzzos restaurant, it is now a co working space. With 10 new additional offices to be built early next year it was the perfect space for a get together right on the waterfront.

Barry Kerrigan from Kerrigan’s butchers (www.kerrigans.ie) in Malahide catered the event.

Barry a member of the chamber himself provided everyone with freshly made burgers, hot dogs and ribs which left everyone fulfilled. Gibney’s pub www.gibneys.com provided the beverages on the evening who wined and dined all on arrival.