Making Swords a policing district is top priority for new Fingal Joint Policing Committee chairperson

Making Swords its own Garda District will be a top priority of the new Chair of the Fingal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Ian Carey.

Speaking to the Fingal Independent following his election to the role last week. Cllr Carey said: “I want to do everything I can in the new role to support local garda calls for Swords to become its own District. This will be my top priority.

“Swords is the second largest town in the country and it beggars belief that it is just a sub-district of Coolock Garda District.

“Swords is not only one of the largest towns in the country it is also one of the fastest growing and these changes need to be met head on by increased garda numbers and improved infrastructure. We simply can’t wait for criminals to take over before we invest in policing.

“We need to do it now.”

The Green Party councillor from Swords said: “The Future of Policing Commission Report, published in 2018, was very clear that the future of policing is in the districts.

“They will be the front line of community policing going forward and we need those districts to reflect the shape and nature of the community they serve.”

Cllr Carey said: “Swords is a town surrounded by a rural hinterland and the policing challenges here are very different from what is experienced in the Dublin Metropolitan areas – particularly Coolock and Darndale.

“The local police on the ground clearly understand this that’s why we have seen comments from Balbriggan Superintendent Paul Franey stating that they have already been making the case for this.

“I want the Fingal Joint Policing Committee and all the stakeholders involved to lend their support to the local gardaí on this and I want the community at large to get behind this call too.”

Cllr Carey’s comments came after Garda Superintendent Paul Franey, for the Balbriggan District, explained recently that Gardaí have “made the case’” for Swords to become its own policing district.

Swords is currently part of a large district with its headquarters in Coolock.

The area includes Coolock, Malahide, Swords, Rolestown and all the way to Coolquay.

With a large growing population, the future of policing in the area will need the creation of a new Garda District with Swords as its centre point.

Superintendent Franey made his comments at a rural crime meeting organised by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) in Kettle’s Hotel in Rolestown.

The meeting, attended by 50 people, discussed rural crime, its impact and ways to prevent it.

Commenting on the development, Cllr Ian Carey said: “It’s clear that the local Garda leadership in Fingal recognise the need for a change in the organisation locally and we should listen this.”

He said the move was important for a growing town: “We are not just going through a population increase in Swords there is every likelihood we will be going through a population explosion – if all the plans for housing come to fruition.”