Make our streets safer for women by lighting them up says Senator

A Fingal Senator has said that Fingal County Council has a responsibility to examine poorly-lit areas in towns and villages across the county as part of our collective effort to ensure safety for everyone, particularly for women.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said: “We’ve been speaking a lot in the past week, since the senseless murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, about making public spaces safer for women. I can think of several places in every part of Fingal, from laneways to parks to trails to riverbanks, that fall into complete darkness once the sun goes down. I don’t think anyone would feel comfortable walking somewhere like that, yet alone women who – as we know – often carry keys in their hands in case they’re attacked, and who constantly feel the need to look over their shoulders when they’re walking alone.

“I think of Red Island near the harbour in Skerries, or the path that runs behind JCs Supermarket in Swords. There are little to no streetlights to light up either of those places at night, and the onus is on Fingal County Council, who provide that lighting, to ensure that people feel that little bit safer if they’re walking home late from work or from a night out.

“The Fingal Development Plan is currently being put together and Councillors have spent the past few weeks reviewing it. I’m calling for a plan to be put in place, to quantify what work should be done to address any lighting deficits in our towns and villages. I welcome the fact that Councillor Tom O’Leary has submitted a motion for the second time, that aims to do just that.”