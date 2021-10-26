Major wins for Wherity whizzkids in FIM Mini GP

Max Wherity took his first podium at the final round in Cork, and he also took home “The Most Improved Rider” in the series. Photo courtesy of John Burke

There was plenty to celebrate in the Wherity household in Balscadden recently, when the older of the two brothers Finnan, qualified for the world finals of the inaugural FIM MiniGP series in Spain, after finishing third in the closely fought championship, and to cap off the season, younger brother Max, took his first podium at the final round in Cork.

The FIM MiniGP Ireland Series completed its inaugural season with two races at Watergrasshill in Cork, where Brian Hamilton was crowned as the champion. The fourteen year old from Co Antrim completed his season by adding another race win to his tally, with local rider Fionn O’Connell taking the other victory on his home track to take maximum points for the first time.

The weekend began with Hamilton needing to simply finish race one to pick up enough points to secure the top spot, while his nearest rival, Finnan Wherity, had a fight on his hands with Josh O’Brien for second place. O’Brien sat just three points behind Wherity and while the top three riders were already guaranteed a spot at the World Final in Valencia, none of them were ready to settle for their current positions.

Making their first visit to the Kartworld track, the riders were set to have five sessions in total, with practice followed by qualifying and three races. The untimed practice session was completed successfully but qualifying had to be delayed due to a coolant spillage in a non MiniGP session, which created a two hour delay. With qualifying starting much later than expected there would now only be enough time on the timetable for two of the three scheduled races.

Race one developed into a familiar pattern as Hamilton got away ahead of Wherity, O’Brien and O’Connell. Wherity’s title challenge did not last long however, as he suffered a mechanical failure with the engine blowing up, while closing down the leader leaving Hamilton to cruise to his seventh race win in succession. Behind the leader Fionn O’Connell took his first FIM MiniGP podium as he got the better of O’Brien to take second. Hamilton’s win confirmed him as the 2021 champion while O’Brien moved ahead of Wherity following his non-finish.

The second and final race of the day had to be stopped due to an incident and when it restarted it was once again Hamilton who led. Hamilton then suffered his own mechanical issues with his engine also blowing up, and he failed to finish for only the second time this season, leaving O’Connell and O’Brien to fight for the win. At the flag it was the local rider who took his first win of the season, ahead of O’Brien, who took second in the championship from the unfortunate Finnan Wherity who did not make the start. The Wherity family did have a presence on the podium, as the younger of the two brothers, Max, took his first top three finish of the year.

The Irish series may be complete but for the top three riders, Brian Hamilton, Josh O’Brien and Finnan Wherity their season will continue into November as they travel to the World Final in Valencia on November 9th to 11th. The young racers will compete in the final against riders from eleven different national and regional series for a place on the Road to MotoGP programme, which could see them progress into one of a number of different FIM supported feeder series.

Next month’s World Final will give many fans a first chance to see the future stars in action as all of the Thursday November 11th races will be broadcast live. Details of where to watch the broadcast will be available closer to the event.

Speaking to Shane Wherity he said, “it was a pity the way the season finished for Finnan with the engine blow up, as we had to use the same engine all season, as there were no more available from the agent. Normally we would strip our engines after each meeting to check everything, especially the bearings, but as these are sealed engines, there is nothing we could do to them, and I suppose we were lucky to get to the final round on the one engine.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are delighted to have qualified for the final in Spain, as this was our aim at the start of the year, and we are also delighted to have seen Max, the 11 year old brother of Finnan, take a podium in Cork. Having not raced all of last season, he struggled with a clutch bike from the start of the season, and I even pulled him off the grid at the first meeting in Mondello as he was not able to get off the line at the drop of the flag. Thankfully he was able to get this sorted out during the year, and to get a podium at the final meeting, was a great result for him.

“Max was delighted with his podium, as in the final race he was lapping as quick as his brother, and to top off the season, he took home the Most Improved Rider of the Year, which was great for him. We are looking forward to the finale in Spain, as the three riders will be there to race against the best riders from their respective championships.

“Team Ireland will arrive in Spain, and will want for nothing, as the FIM and Dorna have told them to just arrive, and all their race needs will be there for them. We had to sent all their measurements to the organisers, and they are supplying leathers, helmets and team uniforms, which is great for all the riders. It will be some learning curve for them as well.”

