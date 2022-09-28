Major water works in centre of Swords finally reach completion

Homes and businesses in Swords are enjoying a safer, more reliable water supply following the completion of a major project involving the installation of new water mains in the town.

Swords is a thriving business and shopping location and officially the largest town in Dublin, and the completion of these remedial works will reduce high levels of leakage, improve water quality and resilience for homes and businesses in the area.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Fingal County Council prioritised the replacement of these water mains, through the national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Homes and businesses in Swords were often impacted by unplanned water outages.

These works, which were complex given the size of the water main and the urban surroundings, included the construction of over 500 meters of pipes along Church Road and Bridge Street to future proof the water supply for residents in Swords.

The works also involved the laying of new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works were delivered by GMC Utilities Group on behalf of Irish Water.

Speaking about the collaboration involved in delivering the project, Matt Thomson, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead said: “Replacing these old cast iron water mains which had a high frequency of bursts will help to safeguard the water supply for customers that previously experienced unplanned interruptions to their water supply.

“The installation of the new water mains will also help to conserve water and reduce water lost to leakage.”

Matt added: “We would especially like to thank the community and businesses in Swords for their patience and cooperation as we worked to deliver this vital water network improvement project.”

Caroline McKay, Area Engineer for Water Services at Fingal County Council has welcomed the completion of the project saying, “These interruptions to water supply due to pipe bursts were causing significant disruption for residents and businesses in the town. These remedial works will ensure the town has a more secure and stable water supply which is a great result for the people of Swords.”