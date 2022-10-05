Major drugs haul uncovered in Balbriggan raid

On Monday, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 11.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €226,000 in the Balbriggan area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit.

A male in his 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with the seizure and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Balbriggan Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

