Magnificent Micko the undisputed champion

It was a “Day of Champions” at the finale to the Southern short circuit season, and the new Dunlop Mondello Masters Champions were crowned on a beautiful sunny day at the Co. Kildare course.

There was another title for Skerries rider Micko Sweeney, who clinched the double in the Supertwin class on the Kiely Heating Kawasaki, to add to the USBK championship that he won last week at Bishopscourt.

Sweeney was behind his season long sparring partner Kevin Baker going into the weekend by just five points, and the pair have locked horns all season, and Micko knew that he would have to win at least three of the four planned races to take the title. The weather on Saturday played a deciding factor in the destination of the championship, as it was misty for a good bit of the day, and this caused a number of accidents on the slippery track. One of them was the West Clare rider Baker, who was hospitalised after a crash in qualifying, resulting in a broken collarbone, and that was the end of his weekend.

Micko duly stuck to his task, and took the two races on Saturday, (this included the race left over from the previous event, that was postponed owing to the heavy rain) with relative ease, so he had only to finish the third race on Sunday to be crowned champion.

Sunday morning saw the track shrouded in fog, and this forced the organisers to delay the proceedings by almost 45 minutes, but it was a wise decision, and there were some cracking races during the day, that saw the sun shine brightly on the final race meeting of the compacted season. Micko went on to win the two races on Sunday, to make it 13 wins out of the 15 races during the season, and he was delighted with the way the season went. “It’s great to achieve what we set out to do, and with the exception of one event in August where I was forced to retire in two of the three races on the day, I took all 13 wins, beating Kevin in the closely fought championship. I felt really sorry for Kevin after his crash in qualifying, as he is a clean and tidy rider, and great to race with, and I was looking forward to having a great scrap for the championship, but unfortunately that’s racing. I am delighted for my sponsor Kiely Heating, and also my other sponsors who have looked after me all season, and I am grateful for their help”

Kevin Baker returned to the track on Sunday morning after being released from Naas hospital, and was upbeat, despite his crash, “jez Jack it was one of those things that happen in racing. I am lucky in a way that it is the last race of the season, but I am sick of these Skerries riders beating me wherever I go, as Micko has been beating me here in Mondello, and last week at the barley stubble, I was beaten by another Skerries rider Craig Maye” Kevin joked. “Look I will be back next season, and hopefully I will have another go at Micko in this class, and we will see how it goes.”

Rush rider Jimmy Bermingham had another productive weekend, taking three fine 6th places in the Production twin class, while Killalane rider Conor Maguire, in his Rookie season finishing in 13th place on the ex Micko Sweeney Kawasaki.

There were three cracking races in the Junior Supersport 300 class, with AJ Carey inflicting three defeats on the newly crowned champion Reece Coyne. Race one saw Carey take the flag by 2.417 seconds from Coyne, with Jack Whearty third, but in the final two races it was really close, as Carey and Coyne swapped places throughout each race, with Carey the victor in race two by just 0.540 of a second, and in the final race the gap was just 0.215 of a second. Jack Whearty was fourth in race two and three. Alexander Rowan took the Moto 1 wins in races one and two, but it was12 year old Ruben Sherman-Boyd who was flying in the final race and while he was second in the first two races, he took the win in race three.

There were three different winners in the sidecar class that unfortunately saw a reduction in the number of outfits on the grid, after two were wiped out after a nasty crash at the last event, but for the few that were left, they provided some cracking races. In race one it was Multi-Irish champion Dylan Lynch/Aaron Galligan who beat Mark Codd/Liam Gordon by 2.083 seconds, with Darren O’Dwyer/Mark Gash just behind in third. In race two O’Dwyer/Gash came from behind to take a 2.915 second win over Codd/Gordon, with Lynch/Galligan third. In the final race, it was like something you would see in the old bumpers in the carnival, with the three leading outfits literally scraping paint on each others outfits, and at one stage Lynch and O’Dwyer banged fairings and almost went off the track, such was the efforts to take the win. When this happened it was Codd/Gordon who slipped past the entertainment to take the win by just 1.119 of a second with just 0.0031 of a second separating O’Dwyer and Lynch.

Stephen Tobin scored another impressive treble in the Supersport 400 class, to take the championship in fine style. Drogheda rider Jason Floody was runner up in races one and three, but retired in race two. Road racer James Kelly was on the podium three times in the Classic Superbike class, but only once on the top step, as he had to wait until the final race to take the chequered flag. In race one it was James Nugent who took the win from Kelly and Liam Dunne by just 2.019 seconds, while in race two it was Liam Dunne from Kelly and Michael Prendergast. Kelly took the win by almost 5 seconds in the final race over the 1.850 km track, with Prendergast second and Dunne third. Kelly said afterwards “I am still sore after my crash here a few weeks ago, and to be honest I don’t think that the bike is 100% either as the chassis might be bent, as it’s not handling well”

Kevin Keys had the Supersport championship sewn up prior to the weekend, and in a way it was lucky for him after he crashed out last week at the BSB, and injured his hand. In race one it was Michael Owens who had a 5 second advantage over Keelim Ryan, with top Cup rider Jamie Collins in a brilliant third place. This result was enough for the ‘Ballyhooley Bullet” to take the cup championship, and the team celebrated in style into the small hours of the morning.

Michael Owens had to work hard in race two to fend off cup rider Stephen Tobin, and Tobin was just 0.365 of a second behind at the flag, with Keelim Ryan third and Jamie Collins fourth.

There was real drama in the final race as Michael Owens was battling for the lead with the hard charging Oisin Maher, when the pair collided in spectacular fashion, leaving Jamie Collins in to take the win, his first in the open class. Both riders were taken to the medical centre, with minor injuries.

Robert Toner took the win in the Superbike “B”race one, while it was Robbie McGouran who took the wins in races two and three.

Paul O’Donoghue was the winner of the Pre-Injection class race one from Noel Dunne, with Darryl Sharkey third, while it was Ian Prendergast who took the chequered flag in race two by the slimmest of margins, 0.533 of a second, from O’Donoghue, with Dunne back in third. In the final race O’Donoghue was back on the top step of the podium, beating Dunne by 2.057 seconds, with Eoin Leavy third.

Derek Sheils was in contention with Richie Ryan, Thomas O’Grady and Micko Sweeney for the premier Superbike championship, before the September rounds, but missed out on the event owing to work commitments, and this saw the three time champion Ryan go into the final three races 33 points clear of the Lusk rider, Thomas O’Grady, with Sweeney third and Sheils now fourth.

Ryan is not three times champion for nothing, and the Kilkenny farmer rode a steady race to finish second to Sheils in the first race, with O’Grady third. Former road race champion Vinny Brennan was making his first outing on his new R1 Yamaha, and he finished in third in the Superbike cup class.

Going into race two with a 37 point led, Ryan knew a decent finish would be enough for him to be crowned champion for the 4th time in as many season, and was clever enough to sit back and watch his arch rival Sheils take his second win of the weekend after a cracking battle with Thomas O’Grady.

The Lusk rider has been in tremendous form all season, and he kept with Sheils all through the race, until the final turn on the penultimate lap, when he tried to outbreak the brilliant Sheils, and almost lost the front end, but managed to stay up, and finish just 0.358 of a second, in second place, with Sweeney third, Emmet O’Grady fourth and Ryan in 5th.

This result was enough to give Ryan a deserved 4th title, and leave the battle for the next two placings in the championship, up for grabs in the final race. It was also a great result for Bellewstown rider Andrew Whearty in the Superbike cup class, where he took his first win on the new BMW, with Brennan 6th.

Ryan sat out the final race, and this time it was Sweeney who challenged his great friend Sheils, as they battled to the flag, with Sheils taking his third win by 3.422 seconds from Sweeney with Thomas O’Grady third and Emmet O’Grady fourth. Shane Connolly took the win in the Cup class, from Daniel Matherson, with Whearty third, and Vinny Brennan retired on lap two.

Ryan finished champion on 258 points, with Thomas O’Grady second on 246, with Sweeney third on 231 points, and Sheils fourth on 220 points.

A great finale to the compacted season, and congratulations to all the champions crowned today.

Keep ‘er lit