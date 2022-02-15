Magnificent May turns it Mourne’s way

Mourne Celtic play for a place in the last eight of the Leinster Junior Shield this coming weekend. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MOURNE CELTIC 2

CLOGHERTOWN UTD 1

SKERRIES side Mourne Celtic produced a magnificent comeback to claim one of the finest results in the club’s history as they progressed to the last 16 of the Leinster Junior Shield.

The Nitro Sports 3 Saturday AUL side were underdogs coming into the game against Leinster Senior League outfit Cloghertown United, but Dave Barnes’ side superior fitness showed as the hosts scored two late goals to send the Meath side crashing out of the competition.

Mourne Celtic have been in decent form in the AUL this season and they were looking to continue that against Cloghertown, a Division 3 Saturday side from the LSL.

Clogherhead were strong favourites coming into the game, but after 10 cagey minutes there was very little between the two sides, with both managers seemingly instructing their players to keep it tight.

The first real chance of the game led to the first goal and unfortunately for Mourne Celtic it fell to the visitors. A simple chipped ball from midfield caught out the centre-back pairing, allowing the Cloghertown striker to nip in and collect the ball before slotting past Alan Counihan.

It was a good finish by the visiting striker, but Mourne would have been disappointed with how easy he got through on goal.

The remainder of the opening 45 minutes saw little in the way of goalmouth action, with both sides cancelling each other out.

The second half saw Mourne Celtic gradually begin to gain control of midfield, and with that they began to create chances, with John Gunnery going close to finding an equaliser after a great run from deep which ended with him shooting just wide of the target.

Mourne were pressing hard now and beginning to push Cloghertown back and the visitors looked happy now to try and sit back and protect their slender lead.

With 15 minutes to go Barnes played his final card as he brought Danny Lamont in for Jimmy Cripps to try and find that all-important equaliser.

That substitution proved to be a masterstroke as Lamont found the back of the net just five minutes after his introduction when he headed home from close range after Tom Mullen’s long-range shot had bounced back off the crossbar.

Mourne sensed the game was there for the taking now and they looked much the fitter team during those last few minutes as the visitors began to wilt.

With extra time looming Mourne went on the attack once more, with Gunnery playing the ball out wide to Craig May. May cut inside from the left before unleashing a magnificent right-footed strike which flew into the top corner to spark wild celebrations among Mourne players, staff and supporters.

Barnes side face an even tougher test this Saturday when they take on LSL outfit Dublin Airport with a place in the quarter-finals at stake for the winners.

Mourne CELTIC: Alan Counihan, Ross Kelly, Owen Wilde, Stephen Hogan, Jack Ferguson, Craig May, Luke Canning, Tom Mullen, Ciarán Murphy, John Gunnery, Jimmy Cripps. Subs: Danny Lamont for Jimmy Cripps, Seamus Farrell for Ciaran Murphy.