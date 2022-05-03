M1 fuel thief ‘went off the rails’ after family tragedy

An apprentice plumber who twice drove away from a filling station without paying for more than €120 worth of fuel “went off the rails” at the time, a court has heard.

Luke Minto (20) drove into the Applegreen Service Station, M1 northbound on September 23 last year and filled his car with €70 before leaving the forecourt passing all points of payment without paying.

Two weeks later, Minto, with an address at Whitestown Drive, again entered the filling station, put €50.24 of fuel in his vehicle and drove away without paying.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy told Balbriggan District Court Minto had been living with his 32-year-old cousin at the time but his cousin had passed away and he “didn’t react well” to the death. In the time following his relative’s death he “went off the rails”, she said drinking heavily and taking certain substances.

She said this was a short period of time where he wasn’t behaving himself. He hasn’t been in trouble before or since, she added, and said the defendant had €120 with him in court to pay for the fuel.

She said Minto, who is due to start work as an apprentice plumber, is “extremely contrite” about what happened.

Judge Dermot Dempsey directed the €120 be donated to charity and adjourned the case to July 14 for the preparation of a Probation and Welfare report.