Lynch sees better times ahead

Ravens' Caolmhin O'Scannail under mounting prerssure from Conan Brady of Fingallians during the Senior 2 FC Relegation Final at Naul.

As Paul Flynn addressed his teammates following Saturday’s three-point win over Ravens, it seemed as if we coming to an end of an era.

The former four-in-a-row All-Star is due to be a father for a third time and as such we may see less of arguably of Fingallians’ greatest footballing servant ever.

But in Oisin Lynch they have a worthy successor. Lynch, who featured up front alongside Con O’Callaghan in the Dublin Under-21 side alongside Con O’Callaghan in 2015, has taken control of the captain’s armband for this year, and flanked by Flynn and the excellent Dillon Staunton he led by example up front.

Of course Lynch was first to admit that Saturday’s relegation play-off was the last place Fingallians wanted to be.

“We are much better than that, but there are better things to come for this team over the next couple of years.

‘We’ve a young, squad we are working really hard, so hopefully we can get a few breaks over the next couple of years.”

And having survived the drop, Lynch is determined that Fingallians drive on now.

“We want to be right up now and competing right up in Senior 1 and Division 1. And look, that team is improving the whole time, so hopefully over the next couple of years we can drive on.”

In a tight contest at Naul on Saturday just a score separated the sides in the end and Lynch admitted that it was a case of Fingallians digging in over the course of the hour.

“In fairness they made it hard for us and their goalkeeper pulled off some great saves, but look, we are doing well, so it was a good team performance and we did really well in the second half.

“The goal at the start of the second half set us up well and,you know, Paul was just unbelievable out there, he really drove us on today.”

Despite the difficult season, Lynch admits he is enjoying every moment of his football.

“You know it’s been a tough, long year, but a good year all the same.

“At the end of the day you want to be back playing and playing with your mates, so it’s been great and I’m looking forward to getting going again next year.”