Lusk’s Stephen Daly to become the Fingal voice of Channel 4 in the UK

Even if you’ve never met Lusk man Stephen Daly, you’ll feel that you know him as soon as he opens his mouth to speak.

Stephen (35) – a talented broadcaster, weatherman and voiceover artist for almost 20 years – has just been given an exciting opportunity to break into the UK with a new job as a continuity announcer with Channel 4.

He will be a familiar voice to many. For more than two decades, Stephen’s dulcet tones have been heard on some of Ireland’s leading radio and television stations, not to mention countless ads and jingles.

The affable Lusk native started his broadcasting career at the age of just 16 at Dublin’s FM104 when he was still a student at Skerries Community College.

“I was doing a week’s work experience when I was in fifth year and they saw how much I was into it,” he said.

“They decided to keep me around to do various bits and pieces on weekends and during school holidays.

“I was doing promotional work and some audio production stuff for them.”

Stephen’s career choice came as no surprise to those who know him. Even before his first radio job, he had inherited the broadcasting gene from his father, who had been involved in a Loughshinny-based pirate station back in the 1980s.

“I started doing DJ gigs at the age of 12,” he revealed.

When he finished secondary school, Stephen did a media course in Ballyfermot College of Further Education. In 2016, he completed a master’s degree in broadcast production at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) in Dún Laoghaire.

After working with FM104 for almost 10 years, Stephen had stints with Radio

Nova, iRadio, Q102 and East Coast Radio, presenting shows and working in audio production.

His skills as a voiceover artist were also in demand and Stephen has recorded commercials for several major brands, including Coca-Cola, Disney, MCD, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone.

He explained he ended up working in television “completely by accident” after doing continuity announcements for the ill-fated station UTV Ireland.

“They came to me one day and said they had nobody to present the weather for the weekend and asked if I would be interested in giving it a go,” he recalled. “That was my entry to the world of weather.”

Stephen moved over to the studios in Ballymount when UTV Ireland was acquired by TV3 and continued to present the weather and work in continuity. It wasn’t long before RTÉ came knocking and asked him to join the national broadcaster, where he stayed for almost three years.

During this time, he presented shows on Radio One and RTÉ Gold, as well as making continuity announcements and serving as a popular weatherman on daytime television and the station’s online platforms.

“The most embarrassing thing about presenting the weather is mixing up the definition of showers and the definition of rain,” he said. “It apparently matters in terms of being meteorologically accurate, so I have been given a telling off by Met Eireann on that one.”

He said people are always quick to bend his ear if the weather turns out different to the forecast, but he takes such light-hearted banter in his stride.

Stephen recently decided to apply for a job at Channel 4 when he heard the leading UK station was looking for continuity announcers.

“I was always a fan of the station’s output and remember the days when my parents would watch ‘Brookside’ and ‘Countdown, which were both big in our house,” he said.

After a couple of interviews and auditions, he was thrilled to be offered the job and started his new role this week.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime – it doesn’t come much bigger than a foot in the door in the UK market,” he stated. “My ultimate dream would be to host a programme like ‘This Morning’ or one of those other daytime chat shows.”

Stephen admitted that despite his extensive broadcasting experience, it will be a bit daunting to know you are reaching up to 60 million people in the UK.

Having made a permanent move to London, he now plans to take regular trips home and hopes to continue with his voiceover work.

“It will be a bit of a jet set lifestyle,” he joked.

Stephen has lived in Lusk all his life and once played with the Black Raven Pipe Band.

“My grandparents lived here too so my family are all firmly embedded into Lusk – we’d be fairly well known around the town,” he said.

As the chatty Fingal man adjusts to his new life in London, it’s fair to say that we haven’t seen – or heard – the last of him. Irish broadcasting’s loss, it appears, will be the UK’s gain.

You can check out some of Stephen’s work on his website (www.stephendaly.ie).