‘Lusk Vision’ community plan is up for a major European award

A community-led action plan for Lusk has been announced as one of six finalists for a prestigious European award.

‘Lusk for Life: Lusk Vision 2030’ is in the running for the New European Bauhaus Prizes 2022, having been shortlisted in the ‘Prioritising the Places and People That Need it the Most’ category.

The New European Bauhaus is a creative and interdisciplinary initiative that connects the European Green Deal to living spaces and experiences. The awards aim to highlight projects that embody the aspiration for building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Those involved in ‘Lusk for Life’ are particularly proud of the fact that the plan is the only Irish finalist on the 2022 shortlist from over 1,100 submissions across the EU.

The plan was commissioned by Lusk Community Council in the spring of 2021 and completed last August. Supported by Dublin Rural Leader, it was undertaken by consultants AP+E in collaboration with architects Miriam Delaney and Tara Kennedy.

It was presented after months of research, analysis and intensive public engagement with the local community. In addition to holding numerous meetings and workshops, the consultation process for the Lusk plan included an online survey, which received 750 responses – nearly 10pc of the town’s population.

The plan presents a vision for how Lusk could develop with the best interests of current and future citizens to the fore. It provides a model for a community-led urban renewal, making best use of existing assets and latent potential in Lusk to plan for the next decade.

There is a strong focus on climate resilient strategies, including designs and proposals for more intensive use of public and green space, active travel networks, biodiversity and densification of the historic town centre.

The plan takes on board locals’ desire for an attractive and accessible town centre to provide retail, employment and recreational opportunities for Lusk residents. To reflect behavioural change since Covid-19, it also proposes a digital hub in the village to allow people to work remotely and reduce the time they spend commuting.

Miriam Delaney told Fingal Independent they were delighted to be selected as finalists in the awards and paid tribute to the strong level of community engagement with the plan. She said there had been several public workshops, in addition to consultation with local transition year students, businesses and social community groups.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, many of the workshops were held online.

“This architect-led plan was commissioned by a community organisation as opposed to a Government department, so it’s a bottom-up rather than top-down approach,” she said. “That’s very much in line with the aspiration for sustainable communities in that change has to happen at grassroots level.”

She added: “Being selected as a finalist brings international and national attention to this project and we will really benefit from the exposure.”

Voting in the public choice award closes on May 16, with the winners of the New European Bauhaus Prizes 2022 announced in Brussels on June 11. To vote, visit https://prizes.new-european-bauhaus.eu/