Lusk Tidy Towns volunteers are hard at work in the village

The sun is shining and Lusk is blooming thanks to the hard work of Lusk Tidy Towns and its merry band of volunteers.

Pat Kelly of Lusk Tidy Towns took time out recently to commend locals on their efforts in keeping the town looking tidy as the Tidy Towns competition rolls around again.

She told The Fingal Independent: “Lusk Tidy Towns Committee is delighted to see the town looking so well despite all the building development taking place around the village.

“It is good to see all the new younger generation getting involved in litter collections in their estates. Lusk is rapidly growing form a small village to a large town and new people are moving in all the time and it’s great to see them getting involved.

“We ahve to thank Fingal County Council for their continued support and plans are afoot for the square area to be power washed and planted up. Also the bed on main street is to be upgraded in the near future.

“30 years of lusk cards from post cards to Christmas cards are being published in a new book will be for our archive collection.”

Pat congratulated the Murray family and Clay Cottage in particular for keeping their sites so attractive, this summer and thanks is also due to Lusk Tidy Towns committed and generous sponsors.