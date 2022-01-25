Lusk sports clubs to benefit as developers transfer lands to Fingal County Council in 2022

The developer of a residential area in Lusk is to transfer lands to the council in early 2022, allowing the allocation of the lands to local sports clubs.

According to the local authority, the developer of The Forge residential area in Lusk has committed to transferring the relevant Class 1 open space to the council in early 2022.

Fingal County Council was responding to a motion tabled by Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) at a recent Local Area Committee Meeting.

Cllr O’Leary's motion requested that the Chief Executive advise what actions were taking place to ensure that the grounds “near the Lusk Dublin Road roundabout (opposite the Forge Estate)” are handed over by the developer to the council “as per the conditions of the planning permission.”

Cllr O’Leary said this would allow these grounds to be made available to the 700 active members of “the very successful Lusk Athletic Club”, who “badly need dedicated grounds to train on and develop facilities for their large growing membership.”

Cllr O’Leary said a report issued by the council was “not clear”, and he wanted to know if it was the intention of the council to make this area available to Lusk Athletic Club, “whether permanent or temporary.”

He said there were parking issues at Lusk Athletic Club, and that the club needed additional space “badly.”

Responding to Cllr O’Leary and other councillors, a council official stated the local authority is “working closely with the Lusk 2030 group” for an “integrated strategic approach” for the provision of recreational open space in Lusk.

As pointed out by Cllr Cathal Boland (NP), the official continued, “this cannot be carried out in a vacuum”, and the council was reliant on the provision of land from developers.

However, he added, two Lusk developers had committed to providing two areas of lands to Fingal County Council; one, at the Recreational Hub, and the other opposite the Forge Estate, as referenced in the motion.

Fingal County Council was pursuing these lands so that they may be made available to Lusk Athletic Club and other clubs in Lusk, he said.

The official added that Lusk Athletics Club has been encouraged to submit an application for these lands, which the council “will look favourably” upon “in terms of achieving the club’s objectives.”

Following the meeting A Fingal Senator welcomed a move to finally acquire a home for Lusk Athletic Club, which – despite being one of the oldest and largest athletic clubs in all of County Dublin – has been without a permanent location for many years.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said, “I really commend the initiative taken by Councillor O’Leary and our other Fine Gael Councillors to have an 11 acre piece of land, on the orbital road opposite Lusk Village, set aside for Lusk Athletic Club.

"The club has 700 members, making it one of the largest clubs in Dublin and maybe even Leinster, and they have had no home for a very long time. Lusk is a busy and rapidly growing town.

"In fact, just opposite the 11 acre site is a large, ongoing development at Lusk Village that includes a brand new Lidl supermarket and a number of brand new homes. It is a perfect location for the centre of excellence that the Fine Gael group is proposing, to provide a facility not just for Lusk but for the wider area of North County Dublin.”