Lusk man who attempted to bite Garda officer is sentenced to three months in prison

A 28-year-old man who violently resisted arrest and attempted to bite a garda has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Dylan Flanagan told a garda to “go f**k” himself, refused to move away from an area where he was causing a disturbance and was violent and aggressive towards gardaí when they attempted to arrest him, Swords District Court heard.

The defendant, of Chapel Farm Row, Lusk, pleaded guilty to obstruction, engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a member of the gardaí at the same address on July 27th, 2022.

Garda Ian Tiernan told the court he and two colleagues responded to call at 8am about a male shouting and being abusive and as he was speaking to a resident at the scene the defendant passed by.

Flanagan told the garda to “go f**k” himself when he asked him if he was okay and refused to leave the area, continuing to try to get to his father’s address though his father had made it clear he was not welcome there, Garda Tiernan said.

The accused was informed he was going to be arrested but violently resisted and attempted to bit a garda on the hand before “lashing out” and knocking another member’s garda radio off his stab vest.

Back up was requested and Flanagan continued to violently and aggressively resist arrest throughout the 10 minutes it took for assistance to arrive, with the three members present struggling to restrain him, Garda Tiernan said.

Flanagan has 39 previous convictions, including 17 for public order, eight for drugs and one for assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Flanagan was pleading guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

She said he had gone drinking on the day and continued drinking through the night which resulted in his appalling behaviour the following morning.

The solicitor said the accused now faces homelessness as both his father and his girlfriend have told him he is not welcome at their properties.

Flanagan only has his father and his girlfriend in his life as his mother died some years ago from an alcohol related illness, she said, so he knows only too well the consequences of alcohol and wants to attend AA and address his problems with drink.

He is “appalled” at the embarrassment he caused his father with all of the neighbours looking at him behaving that way.

She asked the court to be as lenient as possible under the circumstances.

Judge John O’Leary said he appreciated the early plea of guilty but added Flanagan had had “lots of chances”.

The district court judge imposed a three month prison sentence for obstruction, three months for failing to comply with a garda and two months for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, all to run concurrently.