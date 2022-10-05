Lusk man was driving under influence of drugs

A 42-year-old man caught driving while under the influence of cocaine “fell into” drug addiction after his father passed away, a court has heard.

Michael Skelly was stopped by gardaí after they observed him driving erratically.

The defendant, of Racecourse Green, Lusk, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Tower Street, Rush on May 14, 2020.

Garda Sean McGill told Balbriggan District Court he had been on mobile patrol on the night in question when he noticed a vehicle driving in an erratic manner.

He said from his observations a roadside test was conducted, which Skelly failed.

The defendant was arrested and conveyed to Balbriggan Garda Station where a blood sample was taken and came back positive for cocaine.

Skelly has nine previous convictions but none since 2011, the court heard.

The solicitor for the defence said the accused was a father of three who had worked first in security and then as a labourer for many years.

He said Skelly developed depression after his father died and fell into drug addiction as a result.

The accused accepts he was guilty on the night, the solicitor said, asking the court to give him credit for his early plea.

Judge John Brennan said drug driving was a serious offence but said he also noted Skelly had had no previous convictions for 10 years.

He fined the defendant €200 and disqualified him

from driving for one year.