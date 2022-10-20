Lusk Community Cultural Centre prepares to open

Last week saw a landmark occasion for the town of Lusk, as the new Lusk Community Cultural Centre was finally completed after 17 months of construction.

The once derelict building on Church Road has been transformed from a state of dereliction to one of splendour that is waiting to welcome the entire community.

Brian Arnold of Lusk Community Council, explains: "It’s a magnificent project for the town of Lusk, and bringing the construction bit to fruition is just fantastic after 17 months, so it was teamwork between a great contractor and a great design team.

"It was only on Monday that we took the building over, so we’re now trying to just get it ready for operation, as it were, including landscaping today.

"There’s still lots of bits and pieces that we have to tie together but it’s a huge achievement on behalf of the Community Council and the whole team that’s made it happen. It’s really the culmination of 10 years of work, so it’s very significant.”

Located on Church Road, the project cost an estimated €750,000 to complete.

Cllr Rob O’Donoghue (LAB) and Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) were delighted to be present at the Cultural Centre on handover day, which took place on October 10.

Brian adds: “The centre will be used for in the main obviously, culture, but we’re lining up our first exhibition now at present. It’s going to be used for a very wide range of uses, but it’s very different to anything we have as a community facility in Lusk already.

“So it’s going to serve new markets, new niches, and it will also be a very good space for health and well-being and things like that. We will see corporate use of the facility as well, workshops, training, all that kind of stuff.”

Brian says that not much is left for having the building ready for visitors, save the usual “bits and pieces” to have people walk in the door.

The Community Cultural Centre, in fact, holds its first exhibition, on “vernacular buildings of Lusk captured in 1943”, from October 22 2022.

On why a cultural centre is needed for Lusk, Brian says: "The Community Council was working on developing facilities for Lusk for probably over 30 years at this stage. We have a very good idea as to what the needs of Lusk are.

"We identified this site as being a very strategic site in the heart of Lusk, so in our long experience we knew that’s what the town needs. So it’s in that context that the whole thing has been developed.”

Brian says very special thanks go to Fingal Leader Partnership and Fingal County Council as well as Founding Friends who contributed to the project.

Thanks also go to Pat Fitzgerald Construction – the main contractor for the project – as well as Pat’s team of craftsmen and contractors.

Also architect Bernard Voortman, engineer Paul Sexton and QS, Shane McCullagh.

"It’s been an incredible journey”, Brian concludes.