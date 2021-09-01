Lusk Community Council lays out its vision for the town for the next decade in ‘Lusk for Life’ plan

An ambitious plan setting out a future vision for Lusk has been unveiled by Lusk Community Council.

Eagerly awaited details of the strategic plan, entitled ‘Lusk Vision 2030: Lusk for Life’, were revealed at a virtual public meeting.

The online event was organised by Lusk Community Council who commissioned the independent plan in late 2020 with the assistance of funding from the Fingal LEADER Partnership.

There is a heavy focus in the plan on the provision of additional cycling and pedestrian routes, along with additional amenities for local parks and the creation of enhanced public spaces in the village centre.

To capitalise on behavioural change caused by Covid-19, it proposes a digital hub in the village to allow people to work remotely and reduce the time they spend commuting.

The final plan takes on board locals’ desire for an ‘attractive and accessible’ town centre to provide retail, employment and recreational opportunities for Lusk residents.

The plan notes that while there are sufficient opportunities within Lusk to allow for ‘sustainable’ population growth, the amount of suburban type development on the periphery of the town –beyond the ‘natural boundary’ of the Ring Road – has exacerbated connectivity problems and led to a reliance on vehicular transport.

It proposes that infill projects and the ‘adaptive reuse’ of current building stock should be considered for the historic centre of the village, which it says has low levels of housing density. However, consultants believe that higher densities on peripheral sites are causing a ‘donut effect’ in the area and say a more diverse range of housing types is needed.

This should include larger family homes, as well as sheltered living and ‘lifelong’ housing, to accommodate changes in Lusk’s demographics in the coming decades, according to the plan.

Supporting indigenous and new businesses within the town core will be ‘vital’ in preventing Lusk becoming a dormitory town, it warns. It says land currently zoned for ‘General Employment’ on Minister’s Road should retain this status to allow for the development of new job opportunities and the expansion of existing businesses.

Lusk town centre is divided into three specific areas in the plan and there are two separate sections dealing with park improvements.

It proposes that the existing Cottage Community Centre, the Cultural Centre (Katie Hunt’s Cottage) and St Maccullins Centre should collectively provide a community and cultural campus for Lusk. The rear of the site would serve as an outdoor events space and ‘medieval garden’.

The vacant cottage adjacent to Costcutter supermarket on Lusk Main Street has been identified as "an ideal location” for a hard-landscaped public realm project, providing a focus for outdoor congregation with the provision of seating and planting. This outdoor area would also support café and outdoor dining functions.

The report further notes that the site behind the cottage is potentially a good location for a low-rise, small-scale housing scheme for supported living.

The town centre area at Market Square, despite being privately owned, has the potential to be “a transformative project” for Lusk and is described as “a critically important area” in the urban plan for Lusk. It proposes a civic centre, a remote work hub and improved retail offerings in this part of the town.

“The improvement of the public realm at Market Square with traffic calming measures would help ensure the town centre focus can be strengthened, prioritising pedestrians over vehicular traffic,” the plan states.

Actions to mitigate against habitat loss and encourage biodiversity, including the planting of 2,030 trees and the introduction of wildlife corridors, are also included in the plan.

"While many housing estates in Lusk have green areas, these are almost all monocultural grass lawns,” it states. “There are no community gardens, allotments or areas designated to support insects, birds and wildlife. The provision of these facilities would have notable benefits in terms of climate mitigation, but also in providing multi-generational recreational spaces.”

The report strongly supports the connection of Lusk to the Fingal Coastal Way at Rogerstown. It says this would result in the development of a good quality cycling network for the area, would enhance the tourism potential of the town and provide of a green recreational amenity for people of all ages.

"This cycling route could be developed alongside upgraded cycling and pedestrian connectivity to Lusk train station, which is currently difficult and dangerous to access on foot or by bicycle,” it adds.

Major improvements are also proposed for Town Park and Orlynn Park.

One key measure will be a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists linking the village centre with Town Park. There will be two pedestrian routes from the park to Minister’s Road and Dublin Road, as well as measures to improve biodiversity. It will also feature a new playground, a covered canopy area, a café and a camp site for local scouts.

At Orlynn Park, proposed enhancements will include the upgrading of the tennis courts, biodiversity measures, a new skate park and all-weather multi-use playing pitches. There will also be a connection from the park to local cycle infrastructure.

While no costings for the proposed measures have been included at this stage, it is hoped that the plan will provide a valuable starting point for the future development of Lusk, which has seen rapid population growth in recent decades. However, many locals feel that the proliferation of housing in the area has not been matched by sufficient investment in public transport, local amenities or community facilities.

The community-led action plan was undertaken by consultants AP+E Architects in collaboration with Miriam Delaney and Tara Kennedy. It follows months of research, analysis and intensive public engagement with local community. It is hoped that the proposals for Lusk will be taken on board by Fingal County Council when the 2023-2029 County Development Plan is being finalised.

In addition to holding numerous meetings and workshops, the consultation process for the Lusk plan included an online survey, which received 750 responses – nearly 10pc of the town’s population.

Up to 50pc of those who responded to the survey said they did not feel connected to the local community and over half (56pc) were not part of any community group. Many respondents called for additional places to meet and socialise in the area, including the provision of outdoor seating.

The rich heritage of the town and strong community spirit were among the things that residents liked about living in Lusk.

A large majority responded that they mostly shop in Swords, with Rush, Balbriggan and Skerries also mentioned. Making walking and cycling in the area safer was another priority identified in the survey.

The design team is understood to have taken as many local concerns and suggestions on board as possible in finalising the plan, which contains five key design strategies for Lusk.

According to Lusk Community Council, the level of involvement from local clubs, community groups, individuals and stakeholders demonstrated a "huge appetite for positive change” in the town. It said there was strong demand for better facilities for children and teenagers and a need to expand and improve community amenities in the area.

The full ‘Lusk Vision 2030: Lusk for Life’ report is now available to the public. It can be accessed via Lusk Community Council’s Facebook page and other social media channels.