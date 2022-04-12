Luckless Glebe North make cup exit

BANGOR CELTIC GG 2

GLEBE NORTH 0

Glebe suffered a rare defeat as they were knocked out of the Charlie Cahill Cup by Senior Sunday outfit Bangor Celtic GG.

The side from the top division scored both of their goals in the first half before surviving a second-half onslaught from the visitors who had two goals disallowed as well as hitting the woodwork twice.

Darius Kierans’ side are all but promoted from Senior 1 Sunday, needing just one more win from their final three games, and in all likelihood this tie will be a top-flight fixture next season.

Glebe didn’t look out of place in the early stages as they went toe to toe with the Crumlin side, creating a couple of half chances.

However, it was the hosts who took the lead after about 15 minutes when a long throw into the box was flicked on by the striker over the advancing Ronan Browne in the Glebe goal and into the top corner of the net.

Glebe responded well and were inches away from getting back on level terms when striker Marty Walsh struck an absolute rocket from 30 yards which cannoned back off the crossbar and away to safety.

Glebe were pushing hard to get an equaliser before half-time, but they were caught short at the back just before the break when goalkeeper Browne was beaten to the ball by the home striker who slotted the ball into an empty net to double his side’s lead.

Kierans made three changes in the second half and they helped the visitors take complete control of the game, with Bangor now camped inside their own half trying to defend their two-goal cushion.

Glebe thought they had pulled one back when James Carroll headed home a Reece Weldon free-kick, but controversially the ‘goal’ was chalked off for offside.

Walsh hit the bar for the second time in the game shortly afterwards with a shot from inside the box as Bangor lived dangerously trying to defend that lead.

Walsh did manage to get the ball in the net with a fine header with 20 minutes to go, but this time there was no doubt that the offside call was the correct one.

Glebe continued to push hard late on, but try as they might they just couldn’t find a way through, which meant it was the home side who march on to the quarter-finals.

Glebe North: Ronan Browne, Jason Rankin, Roy Kierans, Ciaran O’Connor, James Carroll, Ciarán McCann, Noel Barrett, Ryan Connor, Ollie Hamzat, Marty Walsh, Ryan O’Shea. Subs: Reece Weldon for Ryan Connor, Darragh Owens for Ollie Hamzat, Kyle Molloy for Ciarán McCann.