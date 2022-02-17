Love is in the air at Swords Community College as students take Cupid to Anew

Love was in the air at Swords Community College on Valentine’s Day when Cupid made a special appearance in aid of leading Swords women’s charity, Anew.

Anew provides quality, inclusive, professional, and compassionate support to any pregnant women and new mother – in particular those at risk of homelessness – and the big-hearted transition year students at Swords Community College organised something very special for the day.

Niamh Donohue, 1st Year Head and Well-Being Co-ordinator, who teaches a transition year community outreach project at the school, explains:

“The TYs in our school have community outreach with me; we only have two classes of transition years and this class basically look at our local community.

“So we already did a reach-out to a nursing home before Christmas, but this is kind of a bigger project. They were kind of thinking of charities at home, and Anew is local and we just thought it’s a really good charity and one that doesn’t get too much attention.”

Niamh adds: “So basically over the last couple of weeks the transition students have been selling ribbons and roses, so we’ve two cupids from transition year and we’re going to hand-deliver roses.

"The students were able to send roses anonymously over the last couple of weeks, they’re €3 each and obviously the roses only cost very little, they send personalised messages, the roses get delivered in school and then the money that we fundraised we bought luxury items and vouchers for local restaurants we bought for the ladies who use the Anew services.”

Niamh explains that as a mother herself, she has donated to Anew in the past, but points out the local Swords women who use the service can be very easily forgotten about:

“We went through some of the organisations and Anew was one of the ones that the students hadn’t heard an awful lot about, so we kinda did an awareness around that, that there are vulnerable women living in our area who don’t have the security that pregnant women need at the most vulnerable time in their lives.

"As transition years as well, they really recognised that, that it was very important.”

Swords Community College delivered the Valentine’s goodies to Anew on Monday, February 14, the same day that students exchanged anonymous roses and messages, so that the day itself, in Niamh’s terms, truly was about “spreading the love.”

And why are Anew’s services so vital for women in the area? Niamh says: “I suppose they’re local women, first and foremost, and they’re at a period of their lives where they’re most vulnerable in being pregnant and needing services in such a crisis situation, that’s why it’s important.

“I think what’s really nice is that there’s a group of 15/16-year-olds who recognise that as well, because there’s other charities in Swords we could have lent a hand to too obviously.

"But I think we’re a mixed school and they boys and girls just realised it’s something that we needed to reach out to, in a simple but in a meaningful way.”