Louise O’Reilly TD outlines Sinn Féin measures to tackle cost-of-living crisis

A Dublin Fingal Sinn Féin TD has outlined some of the measures the party would implement to ease the current cost of living crisis.

Deputy Louise O’Reilly was speaking when “Summer Economic Statement: Statements” came before the Dáil last week.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute regarding the summer economic statement. This discussion is of significant importance each year but in the current climate of high inflation and the largest erosion of living standards since the financial crash, it is of even more importance.

"As we discuss the current economic situation and the upcoming budget, it is imperative that we focus on the cost-of-living crisis, the effects on ordinary workers and families and the costs to small and medium-sized businesses, which are still struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic.”

According to Deputy O’Reilly, figures released from the Central Statistics Office indicated consumer prices here rose by an average of 9.1% in the 12 months to June, the fastest rate of price growth seen in the economy since 1984.

Collectively, Deputy O’Reilly said, this means Irish households are facing into the biggest cost-of-living squeeze in nearly four decades.

She said: “Sinn Féin has consistently proposed measures to address the cost-of-living crisis. We called for an emergency budget to address the most pressing issues affecting people, but this was spurned by the Government.

"The decision to bring the budget forward by two weeks was a tacit admission by Government that these are extraordinary times. Household energy prices have risen at phenomenal rates - electricity by 41%, gas by 57% and home heating oil by 102%.”

The Sinn Féin Deputy said she was “not trying to place all the blame for such increases on the Government at all”, “but it could do more and it knows it.”

She continued: “My colleague, an Teachta Pearse Doherty, has already mentioned that Sinn Féin has repeatedly and consistently called for an emergency budget, proposing sensible measures that would support lower and middle-income households or as these people are now known thanks to this Government's policies, the working poor.”

According to Deputy O’Reilly, Sinn Féin has proposed further reductions in the rate of excise applied to petrol, diesel and home heating oil; an increase in the minimum wage and a “realistic plan” to move quickly to a living wage.

Sinn Féin has also proposed a refundable tax credit equivalent to one month’s rent, a ban on further rent increases and a substantial reduction in childcare fees.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “The Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis has remained slow, piecemeal and inadequate. The focus of budget 2023 must be to support workers and families. However, we must also look at the plight of small and medium businesses.

"There is time in advance of budget 2023 for the Government to listen to the opposition, to listen to the trade unions, to listen to the public and to listen to the plight of SMEs in order to make sure the budget delivers for those most in need.”