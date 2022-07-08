Louise O’Reilly TD calls for solidarity with LGBTQI+ community in speech in the Dáil

“Putting the power into Pride: LGBT Ireland has announced SSE Airtricity as their newest partner, funding the LGBT+ National Helpline and ensuring it remains free of charge for those who need to seek help or advice. Pictured at LGBT Ireland HQ, Dublin, are Mia Fahey McCarthy, Head of Sustainability, SSE Ireland and Paula Fagan, CEO, of LGBT Ireland. Pic Jason Clarke.

A Dublin Fingal Sinn Féin TD has called for solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community, a marginalised community which she says has been the subject of “hate”, “victimisation” and “discrimination.”

Deputy Louise O’Reilly was speaking in the Dáil recently when the “LGBTQI+ and Equality: Statements” came before the House.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “I am the Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers' rights and I will speak a little about the rights of people at work.

“In 2007, when I was chair of the SIPTU LGBTQI+ advisory group, we bought a small enough banner and brought it to Pride for the first time. I am so proud, if Deputies will forgive the pun, of how far the trade union movement has come since then, how far my own former union, SIPTU, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions have come.

"Trade unions now have a big presence at Pride, and that is very good. Our workplaces should most definitely be inclusive. As I said then, if someone is not out at work then something has to change in their workplace.”

She added: "Work has to be a place where people can feel free to just be themselves. That should not be a big ask. This is an important debate for us to have as public representatives. We need to provide leadership and deliver on equality for LGBTQI+ people."

Deputy O’Reilly said that in the midst of attempts by “bad faith actors” to “drag the debate backwards”, we have to “stand together and say “not on our watch.””

She said that as politicians, everyone in the House had a role to provide that leadership, to use their platforms to “amplify positivity and challenge hate.”

“That is not an easy thing for people to do”, she pointed out.

She said: "I want to mark the progress. I also want to focus on the fact that there is a lot more that we can do.”

According to Deputy O’Reilly, members of the LGBTQI+ community face discrimination “at every turn” – in school, in college, in work, in accessing services, “in the street, on the bus.”

“We need to be there with them. This discrimination, victimisation and bullying creates stress and fear for members of the LGBTQI+ community. This is very apparent when we look at members of the Travelling community.

"There are LGBTQI+ people within the Travelling community who must find the stress even more acute. We know the levels of mental ill health within the Travelling community. There is a group within a group. We need to be laser-like in our focus in looking at where leadership is required, what we can do to be positive, how we can help people and how we can use the platforms we have as political leaders to amplify positivity and challenge victimisation, discrimination and what is, I suppose, hate.

She concluded: “I will end by saying we need hate crime legislation on the Statute Book that is fit for purpose, not legislation that is 33 years old. We need modern legislation that will protect people.”