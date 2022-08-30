Loughshinny childcare provider speaks out on ‘Core Funding’ for the sector

A Loughshinny childcare provider has highlighted concerns with the Government’s €221 million “Core Funding” “Partner Service Funding Agreement” for the sector, as announced by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, recently.

Services that sign up for “Core Funding” – which will commence this September – will become Partner Services, working with the State to deliver Early Learning and Care (ELC) and School-Age Childcare (SAC.)

The focus, according to the Government, will be on quality and affordability for children and their families, sustainability and stability for providers and their staff, and accountability, transparency and value for money for the State.

Brenda Lattimore is the owner of Bizzy B’s childcare facility in Loughshinny. She spoke to The Fingal Independent recently about the “Core Funding” proposal.

“We don’t have an issue with staffing because we’ve always treated our staff very well. The problem with funding is it’s a bit of a one-size fits all. Certainly it doesn’t really suit the smaller services, it suits bigger creches...whereas for the likes of us it’s very limiting.

“It’s not really workable for us to a great extent. It’s not that it’s not without its merits, but it’s a one-size fits all and doesn’t suit everybody. So you might see closures if things don’t improve, that would be the big threat.”

Brenda says there’s a “huge problem” in the childcare sector at the moment, “and ultimately it’ll be the children who suffer.”

She says one problem is that graduates don’t stay in the sector, choosing to move on to more secure or better paid employment.

“At least 40%” of staff, she says, gain their qualification then move on to something else, leaving childcare facilities at a loss.

Brenda says the problem is the sector is not treated as a profession, and although she herself holds a Masters degree, she is still not regarded as a teacher.

She says: "I do get that the Government are trying to improve things...but currently we feel (the Core Funding) is not right for our service.

“We’d be open to it, but at the minute we want to maintain quality and I want to keep all the staff I have in employment, and both of those may be compromised.”

Brenda says that “even with inflation”, the Core Funding model doesn’t allow childcare facilities to increase fees. So for example, if rent were to increase, the facility would have no capacity to increase fees accordingly, potentially leading to a situation where the business is no longer financially viable.

She says: “It’s a partnership that we’re being asked to enter into, but it’s not really a partnership. It’s a one-sided deal, we feel.

“We have 10 staff at the moment and up to 66 children, and we’re very keen on community.

"Business is great at the moment, but we’re kind of at a crossroads now where we don’t really know what direction to take but what we want is to maintain the quality of this school, whatever happens, the quality has to remain.”