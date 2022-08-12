Lots of fun planned for Balbriggan Beach Activity Festival this weekend

Details of events at the Balbriggan Beach Activity Festival have been released.

The relationship of the people of Balbriggan with their beautiful sandy beach will be celebrated once again at the second Beach Activity Festival, which takes place on Sunday August 14 between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

The programme of events is available at: https://www.efengage.com/balbrigganbeach2022

The event will see local clubs and national governing bodies of many sports provide activity and coaching in both beach and water sports to people of all ages.

This year’s Festival will see the introduction of beach fitness classes and yoga.

The Festival, which will fill the shore with activity, colour and fun, is hosted by the Fingal County Council Sports Office, in partnership with Our Balbriggan, Balbriggan Tourism Committee, local clubs and national sporting bodies.

According to the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony, the Balbriggan Beach Activity Festival will highlight the wonderful amenity of the local beach.

“Balbriggan Beach is a fabulous place for locals and visitors alike. It will be great to once again see it filled with people enjoying all the opportunities for activity it provides,” said Cllr Mahony.

AnneMarie Farrelly, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, said the authority was thrilled to host the Festival.

“It is a great event which highlights one of the wonderful things about Balbriggan. The festival celebrates Balbriggan’s connection with its beach and the sea through sport and activity,” said Ms Farrelly.

“I would encourage everyone take part in at least one of the activities.”

Aoife Sheridan, Senior Executive Officer at Fingal County Council, said Balbriggan Beach is key to the future development of the area.

“Our Balbriggan continues to work to drive key ideas and projects to benefit the town and the Beach Activity Festival is another wonderful example of the promotion of the area and what it has to offer,” said Ms Sheridan.

Fingal County Council Sports Office in partnership with Our Balbriggan are thrilled to be hosting the Balbriggan Beach Activity Day on Sunday. August 14 2022.

The event will see both local clubs and National Governing Bodies such as Volleyball Ireland and Cricket Ireland provide coaches to deliver sports (beach and water) activities to young people, adults and/or families.

Join on the day as local teams come together to competition in an under 8’s soccer blitz. Come along to join in and meet the coaches and players of your locals clubs and give soccer a go.

Find your balance with a Beach Yoga class. All ages & abilities welcome to join.

Join O’Dwyers GAA for some fun GAA mini-games and skills training at Balbriggan Beach Activity Day 2022. O’Dwyers will have their their under 8’s academy out to show their skills on the beach through a small sided GAA blitz.

Get your heart pumping with an exciting Beach Fitness class, led by expert coaches and instructors. Suitable for all age groups.

Beach Volleyball in Balbriggan for the first time ever. All age groups will be catered and the coordinators will cater for similar age groups on the day.

Following its popularity in 2021, Beach Cricket will be coming back to Balbriggan! There will be some fun skill games set up on the beach for you to try out with expert coaches on hand to give you some tips.

Grasshoppers Balbriggan will be joining the festival this year, providing fun beach activities through art for 0-6 years olds.

Try out something new in the safety of Balbriggan Beach with qualified instructors.