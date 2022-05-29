Losses for Sylvester’s and Fins in Division 1

A DRAMATIC game in Wednesday night’s Division 1 encounter in Lawless Park saw Fingallians just edged out by Clanna Gael Fontenoy by 3-7 to 2-9.

Goals in each half from Emma Colgan and Niamh Coleman had seen Fingallians lead by five points in the second half before two goals in the final quarter saw the visitors home.

St Sylvester’s also lost narrowly on a 1-8 to 0-7 scoreline at home to Na Fianna, with a penalty just before half-time seeing the visitors up by four at the break.

Sylvester’s had their chances to close the gap, but a missed penalty with 10 minutes to go along with an unconverted one-on-one goal chance proved costly. Their standout performer on the night was Danielle Lawless, with Louise Ryan, Lisa Murphy and emerging minor Clodagh Fox also having good games.

In Division 3 Ciara McConnell and Kate Carthy were Ballboughal’s best performers in their 2-18 to 2-10 defeat away to Ballyboden St Endas, while a late Kelly Morgan score for Clann Mhuire salvaged a draw away to St Judes - 3-10 apiece - with Molly Cumiskey, Laura Andrews, Aoibh Doyle and Oonagh Whyte their best performers.

In DIvision 4 a goal and a point from Katie Bell and a second goal from Ellen Kirwin saw St Pat’s Donabate slowly take control of the game on a night when Kate Hanratty (0-3), Alex Ryan (0-2), Ali Wall (0-2) and Sara Jane Moroney (0-1) also contributed scores in their 2-11 to 3-3 win away to Garda/Westmanstown Gaels.

In Division 5 St Finian’s Swords were 2-13 to 2-7 winners over Lucan Sarsfields.

Lucan had cancelled out a first-half goal from Annabelle Timothy, with Finian’s keeper Tara Walsh denying them a second major with a brilliant save before the break.

With Lucan leading by three points, Finian’s then made their move with points from Breda Orohoe (2), Ellie Kane (6) and a well-taken goal from Megan McKeown.

In Division 7 a good scoring display from Niamh Mulvaney saw Fingal Ravens claim a much-needed win - 3-7 to 1-7 - away to O’Tooles. Goalkeeper Maebh Browne made two brilliant saves and Katie Reddington grabbed her first goal of the season in a game where she and midfield partner Lucy Butler were exceptional.

in the Division 2a League Cup, Sarah Murphy registered five points in Man O War’s 1-16 to 1-7 win at home to Raheny, with Dearbhla Sheridan, Emma McGlynn, Joanne Moore and Ciara Harford also registering scores.

O’Dwyer’s were 3-8 to 1-7 winners at home to Skerries Harps, with Alanah Kelly (2) and Aoife Curran getting the goals for the home side.