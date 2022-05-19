Loreto Secondary School students win top SciFest@DkIT 2022 award

Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Best Project Award, DkIT Junior Life Sciences Award, Fenergo Communication Award AND DkIT Best Junior Physical Sciences or Technology Award

Three Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan students have taken STEM to the next level, clinching top prize at SciFest@DkIT 2022.

TY students, Melissa Asare, Sidra Shahzad and Laetitia Nouaha, won “Best Project Award” for their project: “The impact of Covid-19 on the mental wellbeing of teenage girls.”

Post-primary school students from schools all over Louth, Monaghan, Meath, Cavan, and Fingal took part in the SciFest@DkIT 2022 regional competition at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) recently.

Almost 100 projects exhibited at SciFest@DkIT 2022 and the judges had a difficult task in shortlisting the regional winners.

Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan, also took home the DkIT Junior Life Sciences Award; Fenergo Communication Award; and DkIT Best Junior Physical Sciences or Technology Award.

Co-winner of “Best Project Award”, Melissa Asare speaks to The Fingal Independent about her team’s winning entry.

“Our project was “The impact of Covid-19 on the mental wellbeing of teenage girls”, and we were studying the effect that lockdown had on the mental health of teenage girls.

“After we came back to school after lockdown we felt that our mental wellbeing was greatly, so we set out to investigate whether this was true for the rest of our peers.

"We hypothesised that mental health was impacted negatively by lockdown, and so to investigate this and make sure this was true we held focus group interviews.”

Melissa, Sidra and Laetitia studied girls from the age of 13 to 17, holding two surveys based on questions from the WHO-5 Wellbeing Index and the Growing Up in Ireland survey.

The initial survey, in November 2021, gained 343 responses, while the second survey in March 2022 yielded 207 responses.

“After our investigation we concluded that our hypothesis was correct, so Covid-19 did have an overall impact on the mental health of teenage girls.

"We found there was less life satisfaction, and we believe that this is because there was less face-to-face contact and also an increase in use of technology, which may have led people to believe that the lives led by people on the internet were better than their own."

Melissa says the judges were “really impressed” with the girls’ project, which she says “fills the gap” in research into teenage girls’ mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well done to Melissa, Sidra and Laetitia!