Loreto College Swords celebrates Leaving Cert results and a perfect score for Layla

There were tears of joy at Loreto College Swords last Friday, as principal Peter McNamara’s students arrived to receive their Leaving Certificate results after a long summer in the wait.

One student who had particular cause for celebrations was Layla Ren, who achieved an incredible 625 points, the maximum number awarded.

A delighted Layla told The Fingal Independent: "I was shaking when I got them. I knew in the subjects that I was going to get a H1, but for a few others I was a bit shocked as well.

“I put in a lot of studying towards the end of fifth year and the start of sixth year, because I didn’t want to overload myself with stress before the exams.

“The exams were quite fair, some of the papers were easier than expected, so overall I don’t think there was one exam that was too difficult.

Layla has applied for Pharmacy in Trinity College Dublin, and will now have to wait to see if she has secured a place.

Also celebrating a high score on the day, Liliana Pinheiro said: “I was delighted, I was expecting maybe the low 500s and I got 590, so I’m over the moon.

"The most nerve-wrecking thing now is just waiting for offers to come in, and hopefully they don’t go up, because that’s my main concern.

"I’ve applied for law, so I have Trinity down as my number one, then UCD and DCU. So I’m hoping I get either Trinity or UCD and I’d be happy with either one.”

Bebhin Rainey, who plans to study International Relations in DCU, says of her results: “I did well, I got more than I thought I would. I got 488, so I was very pleased with that.

“I was a bit shocked because I logged in at half nine and didn’t think the results would be there but they were, so I was a bit surprised.

“The exams were fine, I liked most of them but I was really shocked with my English results. I didn’t do particularly well in the exam and got a H3 but the rest were fine.”

Lucia Brown, who achieved an incredible 613 points, says she “couldn’t believe” the results when she saw them online: “I actually couldn’t believe some of the results in certain subjects, so I kept refreshing the portal.

"It was just like delighted and disbelief and I had my mam and dad either side of me and they were in disbelief as well.

“I had high hopes, but I didn’t think that high! I didn’t see myself getting over 600, I thought I’d be more in the 500/550 range.

“The exams were a mixed bag. Certain exams I came out buzzing and then others had strangely worded questions, like Chemistry for example.”

Lucia is now hoping to study computer science in college, as she believes this is where the future jobs market lies.

Many of the students planned to visit The Grand Social in Dublin City Centre that night to celebrate into the early hours.