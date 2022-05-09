Lorcan tucks in to Hills bowlers

Pembroke beat The Hills by 84 runs

The Hills lost for the second time in three games this season as league leaders Pembroke proved too strong for the Skerries side on Saturday last.

Lorcan Tucker’s magnificent 116 for Pembroke helped the home side post a formidable-looking target of 269, and despite an excellent 71 from Dylan Blignaut, The Hills fell well short in their chase.

Pembroke had won two of their three games coming into this match and they knew a win against The Hills would see them climb to the top of Group B.

The Hills won the toss and elected to bowl, with Rob Kelly and Diarmuid Tucker opening for the hosts. They got off to a good start as Tomas Rooney Murphy trapped Rob Kelly lbw at the start of the fourth over to give the visitors some early momentum. However, the next wicket didn’t arrive until the 26th over and by that stage the home side had moved on to 112, thanks in the main to a fine half-century from Diarmuid Tucker.

When Diarmuid was run out to give The Hills their second wicket, Lorcan picked up the baton quickly, earning his own half-century thanks to a barrage of fours. #Blignaut took the wicket of Lawson to momentarily halt Pembroke’s progress, but the hosts were quickly back into their stride as Tucker completed a century with his tenth four of a glorious innings.

By the time Ashley Bain finally got rid of Tucker there was only eight overs remaining and Pembroke had moved on to 217/4.

The pain wasn’t over yet for The Hills, though, with Poonish Mehta adding another 37 late on to help the home side record a huge total of 269 for the visitors to chase.

Tomas Rooney Murphy was best of the bowlers for The Hills with three wickets for the loss of 36 runs during his 10-over spell.

In response The Hills got off to a solid start, making 32 after 10 overs without the loss of any wickets. However, once Cormac McLaughlin was dismissed by Ryan Hopkins in the 11th over wickets began to fall more regularly, with Andrew Kavaagh and Mark Donegan going cheaply before opener Murray Commins was dismissed having hit a useful 40.

That left the visitors struggling on 60/4, with almost 20 overs gone.

Blignaut gave the Skerries side fleeting hope with a brilliant 71, but his efforts were in vain as wickets tumbled all around him, ensuring that Pembroke prevailed quite easily in the end, winning by 84 runs.