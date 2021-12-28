London calling in Syls last-eight clash

St Sylvester's captain Danielle Lawless holds aloft the cup following her side's victory in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final against Longford Slashers. Picture: GAApics.com

ST SYLVESTER’S boss Anthony Cooke has good reason to look forward to the New Year as his side prepare for an All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football quarter-final clash against Holloway Gaels.

The Malahide outfit host the London representatives on Saturday, January 8 at Broomfield (1pm throw-in) where another big attendance is expected.

St Sylvester’s defeated Longford Slashers to claim the provincial crown in Kinnegad a little more than two weeks ago, with goals from their inter-county trio Kate Sullivan, Nicole Owens and Dublin captain Sinead Aherne securing a memorable 3-13 to 0-9 win.

And for Cooke it was a game that pretty much went according to plan.

“I thought we were very good defensively, although it probably took us a while to get into a rhythm.

“But I thought we got our match-ups right on the day. We had targeted the two Shannon sisters on the day as players to watch along with Jessica Barry at full-forward.

“Grace Shannon I think had her hands full chasing Nicole Owens and Niamh McEvoy, so we were very satisfied with that and I felt we did very well off their kick-outs which we felt was probably one of their weaknesses.”

McEvoy played a big role for Sylvester’s in the final and Cooke praised the Dublin star for her impact both on and off the pitch.

“She is a great voice to have in the dressing-room and brings great experience to the set-up, so she really is a massive influence for us.

“And having her here since she returned from Australia has been great.”

The St Sylvester’s campaign has not been without its hitches, with their captain Danielle Lawless sidelined for two games after sustaining a concussion in their opening-round win over Bennekerry Tinryland.

Lawless returned to line out at wing forward for the provincial decider and overall Cooke believes it’s been a good campaign.

“We were tested well against the two senior clubs in Bennekerry Tinryland who had lots of inter county experience - particularly with the likes of Cliodhna Ni She - while Longford Slashers were very well organised and patient, so that brought its own challenges.”

If Sylvester’s overcome Holloway Gaels they would then come up against the Ulster champions a few weeks after that.

And with Dublin due to kick off their Lidl National League Division 1B campaign away to Waterford on February 13, Cooke is hoping to keep his Dublin stars as fresh as possible should Sylvester’s make it all the way to the decider.

“Our Dublin players have been on the go for pretty much the whole year, so hopefully we can manage that situation and they can get a break somewhere along the line,” he added.