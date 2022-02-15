‘Locks of Love’ for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice

A big hearted student of Lusk NS has donated her long, flowing locks to much loved Irish charity, LauraLynn Ireland's Children's Hospice, and she couldn’t be happier with her new hairstyle.

Seven-year-old third class student, Emily Foley’s ‘Locks of Love’ donation will go towards raising funds for children with life-limiting conditions in LauraLynn, while also creating a wig for a child in need through The Little Princess Trust.

Emily set up an iDonate page for her fundraiser, with all contributions going directly to LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Emily’s mum, Jennifer Foley explains: "It was just something we talked about last year; she’d lovely thick hair and I explained that the hair goes to help them make wigs for children, and she saw it on the news that somebody had did that as well.

“It was her own idea, she wasn’t forced into it or anything, she was very very happy to get it done. She had 12 inches cut off, it was done in Pelo Hairdressers in Whitehall.”

Jennifer says of Emily’s reaction to her new hairdo: “She had a big smile on her face, she loved it. It’s shorter than I think she thought but she loved it. She’s raised €1865 at the moment and her goal is €2000 and it’s open for another three weeks.”

Jennifer says Emily’s classmates have been extremely supportive in her challenge, and all had “big hugs” for her when she arrived back to school: “The school know about it because I took her out early on Tuesday to get her hair cut, the secretary had donated money herself and she sent the link on to the teachers.

“Her classmates all know about it and they were all very supportive and she got big hugs when she came in.

“It’s amazing, she’s just done incredibly well, she was just so happy getting it done so we’re so delighted for her.”

LauraLynn Children’s Hospice are also aware of Emily’s generous donation, Jennifer says:

“I messaged LauraLynn over Instagram. When you send the hair in they send out a little certificate to say thank you for contribution because the iDonate page is set up straight to them, the page closes in March and then the money goes into their account.”

A big ‘well done’ to Emily!