Locals to the fore in famous Ireland win over SA

Back in 2016 Ireland’s women cricketers scored a famous maiden victory over the touring South Africa side at The Vineyard, home of The Hills CC and the winning side included such living legends as Ciara Metcalfe, Claire Shillington and Malahide native Mary Waldron.

Well, the local connection was even stronger last Friday when Ireland gained what was only their second career victory over South Africa at Pembroke CC.

They are now coached by one of the country’s greatest batsmen, Ed Joyce, and benefitting from full-time training, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that wicketkeeper Waldron (38) is still a rock behind the stumps. Another link to that day at The Vineyard is the presence in the Ireland line-up of 19-year-old Jane Maguire, current captain of The Hills women’s 1st XI, making her T20I debut.

Arlene Kelly, the new Malahide professional, who is from New Zealand but the proud possessor of an Irish passport, was another to make her Ireland debut.

The Ireland side was captained on this occasion by Gaby Lewis, a 21-year-old veteran of 80-odd national appearances, and after South Africa won the toss and elected to field, openers Lewis (52) and Leah Paul (42) brought the score to 98 before Lewis was run out.

Waldron came to the crease and added 12 runs and further contributions down the order helped bring Ireland’s score to a very respectable 143/7 off the allotted 20 overs.

Rachel Delaney was entrusted with bowling the first over, and from the opening ball of the innings she got Goodall to nick the ball into the waiting gloves of the gleeful Waldron. The next five balls completed a maiden over and Delaney wasn’t called upon to bowl again, so she finished the match with remarkable figures of 1 over, 1 maiden, 1 wicket for 0 runs!

The next wicket fell in the third over and again there was a local connection as debutant Kelly dismissed Brits with a sharp catch off her own bowling.

Tidy and accurate bowling by Maguire and Kelly in particular kept things very much under control throughout the innings and when Luus was clean-bowled by Kelly in the 19th over the gig was all but up.

South Africa required an unlikely 18 runs off the final over, but still it would need nerveless and disciplined bowling and Lewis handed the ball to teenage Hills skipper Maguire. She bowled with control and discipline to complete an over, during which she assisted with a run-out and conceded just seven runs to give her team a famous 10-run win.

Malahide, incidentally, will host an upcoming One Day three-match series between Ireland’s women and South Africa.