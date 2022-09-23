Local councillors welcome progress on Swords Cultural Quarter

A local councillor has said he trusts that architects for the much-anticipated Swords Cultural Quarter “will turn out a fantastic building for the people of Swords.”

Cllr Joe Newman (NP) was speaking as councillors received an update on the plans at a recent full meeting of the council.

Plans for the proposed Swords Cultural Quarter went on public display from Friday July 8 2022 to Monday August 8 2022, with the last date for submissions on Monday August 22 2022.

According to Fingal County Council Chief Executive, Ann Marie Farrelly, with planning permission now approved, the council’s focus is on getting the project to tender and seeing construction commence “before the end of 2023.”

O’Donnell & Tuomey Architects are the main architects working on the project.

The development includes: construction of a Swords Civic & Cultural Centre to provide a new County Library, theatre, art gallery and auditorium, cafe/bar, local studies and archives centre, associated office space and ancillary accommodation.

The proposed structure ranges from two to four storeys in height, with a gross internal floor area of 5,686m2.

The development will also provide a new Civic Space & Public Realm (area: 13,200m2), including new stone paving, site landscaping, street lighting, street furniture and artwork.

Minor external works will be carried out on Swords Courthouse, removal of steps, construction of accessible entrance, provision of new garden and railings to North Street.

According to Fingal County Council, the proposed development will create “a focal area for the designated County Town of Swords, generating vitality within the town centre."

The council recommended that the proposed development proceed, subject to taking account of 16 separate recommendations of the Planning and Strategic Infrastructure Report, prior to commencement on site.

Welcoming the Swords Cultural Quarter project, which he said had been “a long time coming”, Cllr Joe Newman (NP) said it was “great to see it on the move.”

Cllr Newman said he trusted the architects would “turn out a fantastic building for the people of Swords.”

Cllr Newman said his only concerns would be if public toilets would be made available in the building, and if there would be tree removal at County Hall as part of works.

He said he believed the theatre, in particular, would be a “great asset to the people of Swords”, and for the performing arts in general.

He also suggested the council give a “start and finish date” for the completion of the theatre, and said Fingal should become a “centre of excellence” for the performing arts.

Cllr Ian Carey (GR), also welcoming the plans, said the Swords Cultural Quarter was going to be “a real landmark building” for Swords and Fingal.

There was “a real dirth” of cultural facilities in Swords, he said, and “hopefully we can move forward as quickly as possible.”

A council official confirmed there will be public toilets within the Cultural Quarter, and that there were no plans to remove trees from in front of County Hall.

The report was agreed by the council.