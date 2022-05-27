Local councillor welcomes steps taken to address ‘urgent’ trip hazard on Portrane footpath

A Social Democrats councillor has asked the council to take “urgent steps” to address the unsafe surface of the footpath along the R126 in Portrane.

According to Cllr Paul Mulville, who tabled his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, the footpath along the R126 was recently resurfaced as part of last year’s Works Programme.

Thanking the council for a report and the “positive action” taken by the Operations Department, Cllr Mulville said it was good to have the surface addressed where people maybe felt the contractor “hadn’t done a great job.”

Cllr Mulville said it was “great” to see the surface of the footpath fixed as there had been a number of “trips” with joggers on this very busy pathway which ran down to the beach.

He said it would be “great if an eye could be kept on it” so that if a problem presents itself again it may be addressed.

Thanking Cllr Mulville for putting forward the motion, Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) said the issue of the footpath had come up in CRM questions from constituents.

Noting “we’ve waited many many years for this to be done”, Cllr Henchy said the footpath at the R126 would have been an issue even before himself and Cllr Mulville were elected to the council.

It was “a little bit soul destroying”, he said, that when the work was finally done that the footpath was in poor condition, was resulting in a trip hazard and was “breaking up.”

He presumed, he said, that the contractor was “ultimately the most culpable on it”, but it shouldn’t have to be said that these jobs “should be done to the highest spec and the highest standard.”

The contractor, Cllr Henchy added, should be held accountable to finishing the path to a “high spec”, as it “should last a lifetime.”

A report issued by the council stated: “An inspection was carried out 7th April and observations were brought to the attention of the contractor to address.

"The contractor has reported that they have treated the area for vegetation growth and follow-on macadam repairs including the removal of trip hazards were carried out on 6th May.

“The area will be kept under review.”

The report was noted by the committee.