Local councillor says Rivermeade residents are waiting ‘30 years’ for vital infrastructure

A motion has been passed by the council which will see road upgrades for Rivermeade, St Margaret’s placed under the Fingal Development Plan.

Cllr Ann Graves (SF) tabled her motion at a recent Fingal Development Plan meeting, and received overwhelming support from fellow councillors.

Stating she was not going to accept the council’s report on her motion, Cllr Graves said she had raised this issue at numerous council meetings and the residents of Rivermeade were waiting “for over 30 years” for infrastructure.

Rivermeade, she said, was designed as a rural village in order to provide housing for the St Margaret’s area due to airport expansion.

However, development had not taken place, primarily because the promised upgrade to the Toberburr Road to facilitate cyclists and pedestrians had not been carried out.

An Bord Pleanála had stated that in their opinion the Local Area Plan (LAP) for Rivermeade was “defective”, as Fingal County Council “is not following through on its obligations” with regard to the LAP, Cllr Graves said.

The Sinn Féin councillor said that as a result, “over 200 essential affordable housing units” had been stalled, which could be constructed immediately if the road infrastructure for Rivermeade were addressed.

Meanwhile, she added, 175 existing homes in Rivermeade were being deprived of essential infrastructure, such as shops and a creche.

The problem derived in the development plan and so the development plan needed to be amended, Cllr Graves contended.

Cllr Graves noted there had been contributions of “€10 million on the back of the North Runway”, which included upgrades to roads adjacent to Rivermeade but not for Rivermeade itself.

She said Fingal County Council had purchased more land in Rivermeade, which although not part of the current planning application, cannot be developed until the roads are upgraded.

Cllr Graves stressed the importance of her motion, and said she hoped her fellow councillors would support it.

A council official, responding to Cllr Graves’ motion, said that the council’s approach to the Development Plan was that the transportation projects which had been identified were considered to be the strategic transport objectives for the the county, which served “a county-wide and strategic need.”

There were “a number” of LAPs and a number of transport interventions proposed under each LAP, he said.

What the council was saying, the official added, was that ”more locally based road requirements” were ”captured in other policy objectives” which were set out in the council’s report.

Cllr Brigid Manton (FF), supporting Cllr Graves’ motion, said “the point” was that the development of the entire Rivermeade community depended on this road infrastructure being delivered.

As far as she was concerned, she said, An Bord Pleanála had “rapped Fingal County Council on the knuckles” for not having this infrastructure in place.

Cllr Manton said unless she received assurances from the council that the road upgrade would take place, she would be voting with Cllr Graves on her motion to have it included in the Fingal Development Plan.

Following widespread support from her fellow councillors, Cllr Graves' motion was passed.