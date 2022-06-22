Local councillor dubs Swords ‘The Bunratty of Dublin’ as she appeals for new heritage trail for the town

A Swords councillor has described the county town of Fingal as “the Bunratty of Dublin” and challenged the council to do more to promote heritage tourism in the town by developing a heritage trail around its important historical sites.

Cllr Brigid Manton has called on Fingal County Council to develop “a Heritage Trail and visible signage around the town of Swords and to include Colmcilles Well, Glasmore Abbey Square /Round Towers, Swords Castle, Carnegie Library, showcasing all the assets that the town has and making it a tourist destination for tourists with a particular interest in history”.

In response, the council issues a report stating: ”The use of signage at the above sites was previously examined and deemed not appropriate, given information boards can have a detrimental visual impact on the protected sites and monuments. To that end the audio heritage guide to Swords https://www.abartaheritage.ie/swords-heritage-trail-audio-guide/ was developed and the interpretation panels within Swords Castle are sensitively displayed.

“Swords Tidy Towns have also developed a Swords Heritage Trail (and a printable booklet) available at https://swordstidytowns.com/stt-heritage-trail/.

“One of emerging projects of the Sustainable Swords Strategy is to consider how to best enhance and protect the heritage of the town as well as providing a basis for encouraging increased tourism in the town. Provision of a heritage trail and access to St Columba’s Church and Round Tower may be further investigated as part of the Sustainable Swords project, the results of which will form an integrated approach to the interpretation of the heritage of Swords.”

Cllr Manton said she did not understand why heritage sites in Swords were deemed not appropriate for signage when sites around Fingal had signs. She said: “People coming into the town are not identifying we are a heritage town - we are the Bunratty of Dublin.” Listing all the heritage sites around the town of Swords, Cllr Manton said: “You can go through all the heritage sites we have and nobody knows it.”

She added: “I am told there is an audio heeritage trail. I have lived in Swords for 65 years and I didn’t know that so how is a visitor coming in supposed to know. We are lacking in this particular area in our county town.”

Cllr Darragh Butler (FF) said he agreed “100 per cent” with Cllr Manton. He said: “We should really have a heritage trail, and I’m sick of saying it, from Lissenhall Bridge to Knocksedan Bridge.”

He said he believed that Swords was the only town in Ireland that had a round tower and square tower together and said that almost any other town in the country would “kill” to have the potential for a heritage trail like Swords can offer. “We have more heritage than many, many towns in Ireland and we don’t make use of it,” he said.

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said: “There should be an entire mapping of the important sites and they should be generated on a QR code basis and people can easily scan the QR code and be led around the necklace of heritage sites in Swords.”