Local councillor calls for the Martello Tower in Donabate to be brought into public use

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called on the council to enter into discussions with the owner of the Martello tower in Donabate with a view to restoring and bringing it into some form of public usage.

This, according to Cllr Adrian Henchy, would be “as a centre piece of an overall wider public realm improvement” given the tower’s “very prominent and strategic location and the need for a major upgrade at the entrance to Donabate Beach.”

Raising his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Henchy said the issue had been going on “a long time”, and related to the Martello tower in Donabate, adjacent to the Shoreline Hotel.

According to Cllr Henchy, the tower has been “mothballed” and has been out of use “for a long, long time.”

Cllr Henchy said he was aware of initiatives for other Martello towers throughout the country which had been brought back into use, and said he would like something similar done with the tower in Donabate.

He pointed out that this was a “landmark” construction situated at the entrance “to one of the busiest beaches in the country.”

As far as he was aware, Fingal County Council did engage with the owner of the Martello tower, but “that didn’t seem to go anywhere”, he said.

He hoped the council would be in a position to do something with the tower, he said, or that the owner would be encouraged “to do something more than he’s done.”

The “frustration”, Cllr Henchy added, was that “effectively, nothing is happening with it”, and it gives the impression of “dereliction.”

"To its credit”, he added, the tower does appear to be well-preserved, but at the same time, “has a look of not being used.”

Ideally, Cllr Henchy said, he would like to see the council approach the owner and see if he has any plans for the tower, and if not, that the council take an interest in it.

Cllr Henchy said his motion was in the context of a general public realm improvement in the area, between the hotel, the Martello tower and the public toilets, given the “thousands upon thousands” of people who visit the beach.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said he welcomed a council report, but would like to see more “impetus” brought to proceedings and the owner of the Martello tower encouraged to state his plans.

A council report noted the local authority has previously engaged with the owner of the Martello tower, but the owner had advised they were not interested in selling the property.

The council has “no identified use” for the Martello tower at Donabate Beach, the report stated, and given its location on the beach, the sensitivity of the location and the complexity of providing services to the tower, it “does not have any proposals for the acquisition and development of the property for public use.”

The council’s Architectural Conservation Officer is to inform the owner of the Martello tower of architectural heritage funding streams available should they wish to develop the property, the report concluded.